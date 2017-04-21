A Photo for Friday: Halfsies

· Friday, April 21, 2017 ·
Comments
That’s truly gorgeous. What type of telescope did you use? (I’m assuming even a powerful camera lens isn’t going to be able to get those calderas and craters in that great of focus.)
@Neil Hudelson: Thanks. Believe it or not, it was with my 70-300mm zoom with a 1.2 teleconverter. I even managed the shot, to my surprise, without a tripod.
Despite the fact that the shot looks like a night sky, it was actually later afternoon and the sun was hitting the moon in such a way as to be exceptionally well lit.
Modern cameras are amazing. I have a day-moon shot, done with a seven year old superzoom camera, hand held, that looks professional (and I’m no professional).
