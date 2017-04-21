  • Facebook
A Photo for Friday: Halfsies

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Friday, April 21, 2017   ·   3 Comments

April 3, 2017
Pike Road, AL

About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University. His main areas of expertise include parties, elections, and the institutional design of democracies. His most recent book is the co-authored A Different Democracy: American Government in a 31-Country Perspective. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and his BA from the University of California, Irvine. He has been blogging since 2003 (originally at the now defunct Poliblog). Follow Steven on Twitter

Comments

  1. Neil Hudelson says:
    Friday, April 21, 2017 at 09:38

    That’s truly gorgeous. What type of telescope did you use? (I’m assuming even a powerful camera lens isn’t going to be able to get those calderas and craters in that great of focus.)

  2. Steven L. Taylor says:
    Friday, April 21, 2017 at 10:05

    @Neil Hudelson: Thanks. Believe it or not, it was with my 70-300mm zoom with a 1.2 teleconverter. I even managed the shot, to my surprise, without a tripod.

    Despite the fact that the shot looks like a night sky, it was actually later afternoon and the sun was hitting the moon in such a way as to be exceptionally well lit.

  3. MarkedMan says:
    Friday, April 21, 2017 at 10:26

    Modern cameras are amazing. I have a day-moon shot, done with a seven year old superzoom camera, hand held, that looks professional (and I’m no professional).

