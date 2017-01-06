  • Facebook
A Photo for Friday: The Four Horsemen

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Friday, January 6, 2017   ·   4 Comments

Four Horsemen
“The Four Horsemen”
January 4, 2017
Pike Road, AL

FILED UNDER: Photography, Quick Picks, Steven Taylor

About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University. His main areas of expertise include parties, elections, and the institutional design of democracies. His most recent book is the co-authored A Different Democracy: American Government in a 31-Country Perspective. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and his BA from the University of California, Irvine. He has been blogging since 2003 (originally at the now defunct Poliblog). Follow Steven on Twitter

Comments

  1. Neil Hudelson says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 09:36

    And here I was expecting a photo of Trump, Pence, Bolton and Flynn.

  2. al-Alameda says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10:18

    nice … what is the context here, where was this?

  3. Steven L. Taylor says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10:24

    @Neil Hudelson: You may interpret as you wish 😉

    @al-Alameda: It is part of a series I have been doing for my current Project365 (the others are here).

  4. rodney dill says:
    Friday, January 6, 2017 at 11:47

    @Neil Hudelson: No that’s the caption contest, The Four Norsemen of the Trumpocalypse.

