  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Subscribe
  • RSS

A Quote to Ponder

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Friday, December 30, 2016   ·   No Comments

Doing a little research and came across this:

“The conception of political equality from the Declaration of Independence, to Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, to the Fifteenth, Seventeenth, and Nineteenth Amendments can mean only one thing-one person, one vote”–Justice William O. Douglas, writing for the majority in Gray v. Sanders (1963).

This was, interestingly enough, in the context of a system in the state of Georgia that allocated more electoral power to rural counties at the expense of urban counties–i.e., a situation in which certain voters had more electoral power than others.  I am not noting this because it is legally significant to the ongoing debate electoral college, but it is certainly philosophically relevant.

Also, for trivia reasons, this is the case wherein “one person, one vote” originates, and not Baker v. Carr (1962).

FILED UNDER: Quick Picks, Steven Taylor, US Politics

Related Posts:

About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University. His main areas of expertise include parties, elections, and the institutional design of democracies. His most recent book is the co-authored A Different Democracy: American Government in a 31-Country Perspective. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and his BA from the University of California, Irvine. He has been blogging since 2003 (originally at the now defunct Poliblog). Follow Steven on Twitter

Speak Your Mind

*