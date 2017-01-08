A Real Life “The Terminal” (of Sorts)

· Sunday, January 8, 2017 ·
Online Journal of Politics and Foreign Affairs
About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University. His main areas of expertise include parties, elections, and the institutional design of democracies. His most recent book is the co-authored A Different Democracy: American Government in a 31-Country Perspective. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and his BA from the University of California, Irvine. He has been blogging since 2003 (originally at the now defunct Poliblog). Follow Steven on Twitter
|
About
Archives
Policies
Privacy
Disclosures
Contact
Sitemap
|
US Politics
- Congress
|
World Politics
- Africa
- Asia
- Europe
|National Security
|
Entertainment
- Contests
- Humor
- Sports
|
Business & Economics
Gender Issues
Law & the Courts
Media
Race & Politics
Religion
Science & Technology
Best of OTB
All Original Content Copyright 2003-2017 by OTB. All Rights Reserved
Comments
Steven, FWIW, the movie “The Terminal” was based on a true story. From IMDB Trivia for the movie (OK, not the best source, I admit…)
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@MarkedMan: I had forgotten that now that you mention it.
Like or Dislike: 0 0