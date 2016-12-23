  • Facebook
Because we Need another “Republic v. Democracy” Post

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Friday, December 23, 2016   ·   No Comments

But just to mix things up, I won’t write it, but will instead link to Eugene Volokh in WaPo:  The United States is both a ‘republic’ and a ‘democracy’ — because ‘democracy’ is like ‘cash’

I often hear people argue (often quite militantly) that the United States is a republic, not a democracy. But that’s a false dichotomy. A common definition of “republic” is, to quote the American Heritage Dictionary, “A political order in which the supreme power lies in a body of citizens who are entitled to vote for officers and representatives responsible to them” — we are that. A common definition of “democracy” is, “Government by the people, exercised either directly or through elected representatives” — we are that, too.

The United States is not a direct democracy, in the sense of a country in which laws (and other government decisions) are made predominantly by majority vote. Some lawmaking is done this way, on the state and local levels, but it’s only a tiny fraction of all lawmaking. But we are a representative democracy, which is a form of democracy.

More at the link (and indeed, about the militant nature of proclamations on this topic).

FILED UNDER: Quick Picks, Steven Taylor, US Politics

About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University. His main areas of expertise include parties, elections, and the institutional design of democracies. His most recent book is the co-authored A Different Democracy: American Government in a 31-Country Perspective. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and his BA from the University of California, Irvine. He has been blogging since 2003 (originally at the now defunct Poliblog). Follow Steven on Twitter

