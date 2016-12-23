Because we Need another “Republic v. Democracy” Post
But just to mix things up, I won’t write it, but will instead link to Eugene Volokh in WaPo: The United States is both a ‘republic’ and a ‘democracy’ — because ‘democracy’ is like ‘cash’
I often hear people argue (often quite militantly) that the United States is a republic, not a democracy. But that’s a false dichotomy. A common definition of “republic” is, to quote the American Heritage Dictionary, “A political order in which the supreme power lies in a body of citizens who are entitled to vote for officers and representatives responsible to them” — we are that. A common definition of “democracy” is, “Government by the people, exercised either directly or through elected representatives” — we are that, too.
The United States is not a direct democracy, in the sense of a country in which laws (and other government decisions) are made predominantly by majority vote. Some lawmaking is done this way, on the state and local levels, but it’s only a tiny fraction of all lawmaking. But we are a representative democracy, which is a form of democracy.
More at the link (and indeed, about the militant nature of proclamations on this topic).