Boy Scouts To Admit Transgender Members
Earlier this week, the Boy Scouts of America announced that it would reverse policy and allow transgender boys to join the organization:
Reversing its stance of more than a century, the Boy Scouts of America said on Monday that the group would begin accepting members based on the gender listed on their application, paving the way for transgender boys to join the organization.
“For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America, along with schools, youth sports and other youth organizations, have ultimately deferred to the information on an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for our single-gender programs,” the group said in a statement on its website. “However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state.”
The announcement, reported on Monday night by The Associated Press, reverses a policy that drew controversy late last year when a transgender boy in New Jersey was kicked out of the organization about a month after joining.
“After weeks of significant conversations at all levels of our organization, we realized that referring to birth certificates as the reference point is no longer sufficient,” Michael Surbaugh, the Scouts’ chief executive, said in a recorded statement on Monday.
The announcement came amid a national debate over transgender rights, with cities and states across the nation struggling with whether and how to regulate gender identity in the workplace, in restrooms and at schools.
In recent years, the Boy Scouts of America has expanded rights for gay people. In 2013, the group ended its ban on openly gay youths participating in its activities. Two years later, the organization ended its ban on openly gay adult leaders.
Advocates for gay and transgender people who had pushed for changes in Boy Scouts’ policy praised Monday’s announcement.
“From our perspective, they clearly did the right thing,” said Zach Wahls, who co-founded Scouts for Equality, a nonprofit group that advocates for stronger protections in the organization for gays and transgender people. “My team and I knew that they were considering a policy change, but we are both heartened and surprised by how quickly they moved to change the situation.”
Last year, in response to parent complaints, the Boy Scouts of America removed an 8-year-old transgender boy from the Secaucus, N.J., Cub Scout pack he had joined just about a month earlier, according to The Record, a newspaper in northern New Jersey.
“It made me mad,” Joe Maldonado, the boy, told the newspaper. “I had a sad face, but I wasn’t crying. I’m way more angry than sad. My identity is a boy. If I was them, I would let every person in the world go in. It’s right to do.”
Joe’s case may have been the first in which a transgender boy was ejected from the program, Mr. Wahls, a former Eagle Scout, said.
As the linked article notes, this move comes less than two years after the organization voted to allow openly gay members and Scout leaders after a debate that had been going on for years among the organization’s leader and advocates on both side of the issue, which included both current and former Scouts and leaders, sponsors of Scout Troops, and private citizens unaffiliated with either group who had some stake in the culture war battle that has been going on for the better part of a decade. For a long time, the Boy Scouts resisted allowing openly gay members or leaders and even took the matter all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the right of a private organization such as the BSA to exclude members on the basis of sexual orientation. Since then, of course, societal attitudes regarding gays and lesbians have changed significantly to the point where, as the President of the organization admitted two years ago, the Boy Scout’s position on gay rights was out of date and needed to be changed. The same determination was apparently made in this case. While there remains much confusion and
I will readily admit that this is an area where my views have only recently begun to, for lack of a better term, evolve. For several reasons that I think should be obvious, including the fact that it’s not exactly common for the average American to come into contact with someone who is transgender never mind have a close relationship with them, understanding what people who consider themselves transgender is not easy, and it becomes even more complicated when we are talking about children, many of whom are still a long way off from puberty and the point at which children generally become more aware of and interested in issues involving sexuality and gender. Additionally, the question of how to handle a very young child who insists on behaving as a member of a gender other than the one that they are. There remains much confusion and misunderstanding when it comes to issues involving transgender issues, and that uncertainty is amplified when it comes to children. Many would argue, for example, that children who claim to be a different gender are lacking in understanding of what’s really going on with their bodies and their lives and that, rather than encouraging them by letting them make life-altering decisions at such a young age, parents and authorities should be counseling them to determine if they are possibly just going through a phase that will change over time. As I’ve said before, I don’t pretend to know the answers to these questions whether they are applied to adults or children, that is a question best left to professionals in mental health and child development.
All of this comes, of course, at a time when the debate over transgender rights is coming to the fore in a way that it never has in the past. In addition to private organizations such as the Boy Scouts, public schools are struggling with the issue of how to accommodate students who identify as transgender when it comes to issues such as access to bathrooms and locker rooms. Red and blue states alike are considering bills that either restrict the ability of local governments to regulate bathroom access by transgender adults and children, and cases involving access to such facilities are pending at all levels of the Federal Judiciary, including the Supreme Court of the United States. No doubt, this debate will expand in the coming years.
As for the BSA’s action this week, since they are a private organization this is entirely their decision as is the decision that any individual member or sponsor may make in response to it. Personally, I am fine with the decision notwithstanding the confusion it may cause initially. At the very least, it will provide an opportunity for education and for people to get to know people who are transgender rather than forcing those people to hide their identity for fear of harassment and mistreatment. As I’ve said before, while I don’t completely understand the issues surrounding being transgender I do know one thing. These people are fellow human beings and they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect not ostracized and treated as deviants as social conservatives would do. In the end, if they truly believe that this is how they were meant to live their lives then it really does me no harm, nor does it do any harm to anyone else. If we lived our lives by this ideal, then perhaps we wouldn’t have as many problems as we do.
And of course, Rod Dreher over at TAC has been in a fit of hysteria……
I wonder what he is going to do when he holds his beloved Benedict Option and no one shows up?
Yes, Rod Dreher has a cow. Dog bites man.
The ducks have long since left the barn. Add your favorite barnyard reference below…
@grumpy realist:
When isn’t Rod Dreher in a fit of hysteria?
I’ve never understood the point of gendered scout group in the modern age. The point is to teach important skills, good citizenship, respect, honor, teamwork and overall human decency right? How does learning to tie a knot require a single gender group? I’m pretty sure the person needing CPR doesn’t stop to check if you were in the appropriate group when you got your knowledge. Even if there was something specific that required boys vs girls, can’t they be temporarily segregated for that task and reincorporated back into a cohesive whole?
I get its history and why it was the way it was. Since there’s really no practical reason, however, we keep doing these things for traditions’ sake. Let the kids learn if they want in the group they want – the desire to be a Scout is supposed to be a good thing.
In related news, Trump said he wouldn’t touch Obama’s executive order on LGBT discrimination. So good news on two fronts (modulo later developments from the Trumpaloos).
Glad to see the BSA keeping up with the times. Amazing that an organization frequently affiliated with religion is now more progressive than numerous state and local governments.
@Hal_10000:
He’s very strong on the LGBT’s. And he’s very strong on the blacks. He’s always had a great relationship with the blacks. And the LGBT’s. The gays are tremendous.
Like or Dislike: 6 0
@Hal_10000: The organization had some changes in the upper leadership. I think Robert Gates has something to do with it.
Of course this leaves atheists and agnostics as the more despised demographic.
Nailed the tone perfectly, DOBD! Kudos.
It looks like this Dreher guy, whoever he is, has gotten into quite a few heads around here. Must be a lot of empty space……..
@Hal_10000:
It would be a good point about Trump not touching Obama’s EO. But, unfortunately, you can’t trust Trump to stick to anything, since he has no solid convictions other than his own self-aggrandizement. Remember last summer when he changed his mind three times in the course of one afternoon about abortion? Between lunch and the cocktail hour he said that a) women who had abortions should be punished, b) that those who performed abortions should be punished rather than the women seeking them, and, finally, c) that the laws should be left the way they were.
I’m sure Trump doesn’t give a damn about abortion one way or the other, but the fact that he could come up with three different positions, publicly stated, over the course of three hours argues that he simply says what he thinks (momentarily) his fan club wants to hear, or that he says whatever the last person who spoke to him told him to say.
@CSK:
Plus, Trump signed a gag order that exceeded that of previous Administration. So, yeah I see your point.
@Guarneri: Well, Dreher is one of the more well-known writers on the social conservative side, and he definitely is more consistent in his ethical stances than Rich “twinkle” Lowry. It’s just that Rod’s enshrinement of Platonic ideals crashes into reality every now and then, which causes him to freak out, because The World Shouldn’t Work That Way. It’s quite entertaining.
He’s like someone who grew up on Newtonian physics suddenly being confronted with quantum effects.
@KM: The point is this country was started on Christian principles so this is why so much backlash as we move away from GOD and to or own ways. To each their own. There is only one Truth. I give you a quote from The American Minute:
Franklin D. Roosevelt gave a radio greeting to the Boy Scouts, February 7, 1938:
“ON THIS 28TH birthday of the Boy Scouts of America we should be especially thankful for a youth movement which seeks merely to preserve such simple fundamentals as physical strength, mental alertness and moral straightness.”
Our beliefs have changed over just a few decades. GOD has never changed nor will He.
@Daryl’s other brother Darryl:
Don’t forget the Muslim-Americans. Back in September 2015 he said they were “great people,” and he’d have “no problem” with Muslim-Americans in his cabinet.
I’m sure he probably forgot what he said as soon as the words fell from his lips.
This decision is not binding on the individual troops and dens. Most scout leaders have said that this was never a problem anyway.
@Hal_10000:
I never really bought that Trump was a homophobe and always thought he wouldn’t really go along with any anti-LGBT stuff. So good on him.
That said, my Mom’s wife is retiring from federal service this spring and she couldn’t be happier.
As for my views on transgendered kids, my views have been “evolving.” I used to think transitioning was too large a decision for an immature mind, but now I think it’s actually better if someone with gender dysphoria transitions young. They’ll have a more unified personality and a more solid identity.
