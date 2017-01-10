Crowley’s Dissertation….
Via Politico: Trump Pick Monica Crowley Plagiarized Parts of Her Ph.D. Dissertation.
An examination of the dissertation and the sources it cites identified around more than a dozen sections of text that have been lifted, with little to no changes, from other scholarly works without proper attribution. In some instances, Crowley footnoted her source but did not identify with quotation marks the text she was copying directly. In other instances, she copied text or heavily paraphrased with no attribution at all.
[…]
By checking passages in the document against the sources Crowley cites, focusing on paragraphs that come before and after footnotes of key sources in her bibliography, we found numerous structural and syntactic similarities. She lifted passages from her footnoted texts, occasionally making slight wording changes but rarely using quotation marks. Sometimes she didn’t footnote at all.
Parts of Crowley’s dissertation appear to violate Columbia’s definition of “Unintentional Plagiarism” for “failure to ‘quote’ or block quote author’s exact words, even if documented” or “failure to paraphrase in your own words, even if documented.” In other cases, her writing appears to violate types I and II of Columbia’s definition of “Intentional Plagiarism,” which are, respectively, “direct copy and paste” and “small modification by word switch,” “without quotation or reference to the source.”
This is not surprising, given revelations about her book.
Comments
Did she write it herself, or was it another cut and paste job done by research assistants? Cowley was a commentator and a columnist prior to her doctoral candidacy.
I had a colleague once who was either too lazy or too inept (possibly both) who hired what she called an “editor” to write her doctoral dissertation for her.
In the new normal…this is fine. Perfectly ethical when there are no ethics. And obviously this makes her over-qualified for the Trump administration…as she did at least do some research instead of simply making shit up.
Interested in seeing what Columbia does about it.
This is the era of modern Republican control. Plagiarists, liars and thieves. The Unvetted led by Putin’s Bitch. If someone two years ago had said “Would you concede that the Republican Party is nothing more than looters if they came into total power and the first thing they did was gut ethics oversight for themselves, the second thing they did was jam through approval of billionaires and lobbyists to Cabinet level and Director positions without vetting them first, and that their leader, the President, was obviously in hock to the Russians and was personally involved in literally hundreds of scam businesses?”, well, even asking that question would have bought nothing but jeers. But now that it has come to pass it is disgusting to watch so-called conservatives bending over backwards to somehow justify it. The American Conservative, for one, has become pathetically unreadable.
I called it in the other thread.
You’re welcome.
/no I didn’t do any hard work … just let me enjoy my moment, it’s been a hard week.
@MarkedMan:
Ain’t that the truth. The column from yesterday regarding Streep and MMA was a new non-Dreher low.
And the hits just coming. Kushner says that Trump didn’t believe any of the birther stuff he was pushing. So our president-elect actively pushed a racist narrative that he didn’t personally believe for political reasons. And his son-in-law, who will be a senior adviser to the president, apparently thinks its great. These two deserve each other, but the country doesn’t deserve them. How can any thinking person support Trump at this point?
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-didnt-really-believe-the-birther-conspiracy-he-was-pushing-son-in-law-reportedly-says-165840299.html
As my grandmother used to say:
You are defined by those with which you surround yourself.
DailyKOS had an article about hitting bottom before admitting that we need change. America, meet bottom.
Let’s hope we can all survive the next 1,470 days.
@MarkedMan:
A significant minority of the voters wanted this.
Forget this fraud’s bogus credentials, why has no one looked into Trump’s school years? He reads at a fifth grade level and most likely suffers from ADD, so I very much doubt he got through college without cheating. Somewhere out there are people who were paid money to get little Donald through school.
