Democrats Battling Over Party’s Future
While much of the coverage of the primary races in 2016 focused on what was going on in the Republican Party as Donald Trump surprised critics, pundits, and politicians alike to win the Republican nomination over a field that included current and former Governors and Senators and political leaders such as Jeb Bush who had long been seen as formidable forces in the GOP, there was a battle going on in the Democratic Party. On the one side, there was, of course, Hillary Clinton, who represented the establishment of the party, had the backing of an overwhelming number of party insiders and elected officials and started out the campaign in such a strong position that it scared off serious challengers such as former Vice-President Biden and others who could have made the race difficult for her with appeals toward the minority voters and establishment politicians that largely made her primary win inevitable. The other side of the battle in the Democratic Party was represented by Bernie Sanders, who ironically isn’t even officially a Democrat. In part because of his ability to draw large crowds and in part due to personal factors, Sanders did far better in the primary than anyone could have realistically expected when he entered the race. Because of Sanders’ success, Hillary Clinton was forced to shift her own message to the left to such a degree that it arguably hurt her in the General Election. Nonetheless, the fundamental battle between the Democratic establishment represented by Clinton and the upstart progressives represented by Sanders became the defining
Since November, the battle inside the Democratic Party between progressives and the establishment continues, and there’s every indication that it will continue well into the 2018 election cycle. Toward that end, forces on both sides are beginning to make their arguments for which the direction the party needs to take. In the short-term at least, inside party forces seem to think that they’ll be successful by standing in opposition to President Trump, who remains very unpopular, and the Republicans. Progressives, meanwhile, continue to argue that the party needs to follow the example of Sanders and other politicians such as Elizabeth Warren and move to the left and adopt a platform decidedly to the left of center. Mark Penn and Andrew Stein, meanwhile, argue in today’s New York Times that the Democratic Party needs to take a lesson from the Bill Clinton era and move back toward the center:
Central to the Democrats’ diminishment has been their loss of support among working-class voters, who feel abandoned by the party’s shift away from moderate positions on trade and immigration, from backing police and tough anti-crime measures, from trying to restore manufacturing jobs. They saw the party being mired too often in political correctness, transgender bathroom issues and policies offering more help to undocumented immigrants than to the heartland.
Bigger government handouts won’t win working-class voters back. This is the fallacy of the left, believing that voters just need to be shown how much they are getting in government benefits. In reality, these voters see themselves as being penalized for maintaining the basic values of hard work, religion and family. It’s also not all about guns and abortion. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama both won working-class voters despite relatively progressive views on those issues. Today, identity politics and disdain for religion are creating a new social divide that the Democrats need to bridge by embracing free speech on college campuses and respect for Catholics and people of other faiths who feel marginalized within the party.
There are plenty of good issues Democrats should be championing. They need to reject socialist ideas and adopt an agenda of renewed growth, greater protection for American workers and a return to fiscal responsibility. While the old brick-and-mortar economy is being regulated to death, the new tech-driven economy has been given a pass to flout labor laws with unregulated, low-paying gig jobs, to concentrate vast profits and to decimate retailing. Rural areas have been left without adequate broadband and with shrinking opportunities. The opioid crisis has spiraled out of control, killing tens of thousands, while pardons have been given to so-called nonviolent drug offenders. Repairing and expanding infrastructure, a classic Democratic issue, has been hijacked by President Trump — meaning Democrats have a chance to reach across the aisle to show they understand that voters like bipartisanship.
Immigration is also ripe for a solution from the center. Washington should restore the sanctity of America’s borders, create a path to work permits and possibly citizenship, and give up on both building walls and defending sanctuary cities. On trade, Democrats should recognize that they can no longer simultaneously try to be the free-trade party and speak for the working class. They need to support fair trade and oppose manufacturing plants’ moving jobs overseas, by imposing new taxes on such transfers while allowing repatriation of foreign profits. And the party seems to have forgotten that community policing combined with hiring more police officers worked in the ’90s — and it will work again today. It can’t be the party that failed to stop the rising murder rates in cities like Chicago.
Health care is the one area where the Democrats have gained the upper hand and have a coherent message about protecting the working poor from losing coverage. But the Affordable Care Act needs to be adjusted to control costs better, lest employer-sponsored health care become unaffordable. For now, the Democrats are right to hold the line in defending Obamacare in the face of Republican disunity.
(…)
Americans are looking for can-do Democrats in the mold of John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton — leaders who rose above partisanship to unify the country, who defended human rights and equality passionately, and who also encouraged economic growth and rising wages. That is the road back to relevance, and the White House, for the Democrats.
Penn, of course, served as a pollster and political adviser for both Bill and Hillary Clinton while Stein’s political career has included serving as Manhattan Borough President and President of the New York City Council. Both of them have long histories of being allied to the ideas of those who seek to steer the Democrats back toward the center rather than the forces that are seeking to move it further left. That being said, it strikes me that they are largely correct in their assessment of where the Democratic Party needs to go if it’s going to bounce back. With the exception of the 2012 election, which saw the rather unsurprising re-election of a popular incumbent President during a time when the economy was in good shape, Democrats saw losses at the national and state levels during each of the elections during President Obama’s time in office which ended up leaving Republicans in control of the majority of state legislatures and Governors mansions as well as unseating Democrats from the majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Finally, of course, the GOP recaptured the White House with the most unlikely winning candidate modern politics has seen in quite some time. While one can argue that some of this is due to factors such as redistricting that has generally favored the GOP, it’s also quite clear that Republicans were able to succeed electorally because Democrat had fallen out of favor with a large part of its base, white working class voter.
Penn and Stein are right about one thing, though. Even taking into account the probability that he will end up becoming less popular over the coming year, running against President Trump isn’t going to be the panacea that many Democrats seem to think it will be, especially not in the short-term. For one thing, motivating voters takes more than just a “we’re not as bad as the other guys” message, especially in a midterm election where the voters that Democrats rely on the most are less likely to turn out. For another, in addition to motivating their own base, such a message is likely to motivate supporter of the President to turnout as well, perhaps in numbers that will offset any increase we see among Democratic turnout for midterms. That means Democrats are going to have to find a way to get back the voter they lost over the past seven years. Penn and Stein’s proposal that the party speak more to the issues that those voters care about, rather than the ideological crusades of the progressive, seems from the outside like a good place to start.
Comments
Forget direction…just grow a pair of cajones.
Like or Dislike: 6 2
Doug, if Mark Penn is the best that you can come up with, time to rethink.
Like or Dislike: 14 1
President Snowflake is threatening to stop the Times-Warner/AT&T merger if CNN doesn’t stop identifying bald-faced lies as bald-faced lies.
Democrats should be screaming at the top of their lungs about corruption and extortion.
Again…grow some cajones.
Like or Dislike: 8 2
Every midterm election is about “we aren’t as bad as the other guys.”
It is a referendum on the president and his party and the out of parties’s base is usually more motivated then the party in power’s base. That is what happened in 2006, 2010, and 2014. And so far, Democrats are far more motivated then Republicans at the moment. Democrats lead the GOP when it comes congressional ballot by 7-9 points, which is enough for them to take the house of things remain the same and Trump’s approval ratings are below 40%, already below where Obama was in 2010 and 2014.
Democrats should worry less about what they should ideology and put all their effort into recruitment. That is how they won in 2006, the party didn’t have some centralized message, but they recruited high quality candidates that fit their districts and states. The GOP did the same in 2010 and 2014.
Like or Dislike: 9 1
There’s been a battle going on for more than ten years. There was a ceasefire when Obama was elected president, largely created by his appointing Hillary Clinton Secretary of State and thereby burnishing her foreign policy credentials.
Now the factions within the party are fighting it out again.
Like or Dislike: 4 0
I seriously doubt this. While she did run on a very progressive platform, hardly anyone seemed to notice. Her own campaign emphasized Trump’s unique unfitness for the office more than ideological differences, and the Trump team, in turn, attacked her far more as beholden to Wall Street than as a subversive leftist. Part of the reason for her loss was a lack of enthusiasm for her on the left, leading many potential supporters to stay home or support Jill Stein. (For example, Stein’s share of the vote in Penn., Wisconsin, and Michigan was larger than the margin separating Hillary from Trump.) If anything, Hillary was widely perceived as being far more in the center than she actually was.
Highly-rated. Helpful or Unhelpful: 19 0
I predict Democrats will continue to rack up huge moral victories in 2018.
Like or Dislike: 3 9
@Gavrilo: GOP racked up alot of moral victories in 2009 and look what happened the following year.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Watch the Polish First Lady blow off the Orange Snowflake.
https://twitter.com/IHLaking/status/882972535716888576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fnymag.com%2Fselectall%2F2017%2F07%2Fpolands-first-lady-duda-avoids-trumps-handshake-in-warsaw.html
Like or Dislike: 2 0
@G Spot:..I predict Democrats will continue to rack up huge moral victories in 2018.
Unlike your hero Republican President Pork Chop Pud.
He will remain a sexual pervert.
Like or Dislike: 2 1
I think Booman has it about right:
We have a product line that is attractive to minorities and educated coastal elites. We need to expand our product line and offer stuff you can sell at the local feed store. Let’s talk about opioids, the hollowing out of rural America, the lack of accessible hospitals. Let’s listen more and talk less to mountain west people when it comes to land use and environmental issues that primarily affect them.
In terms of national issues we need to be very clear on immigration, because this has hurt us very badly. 1) We have an absolute right to decide who gets in and who does not and we should say so. 2) We have a right to attune immigration to the needs of the country. 3) The wall is stupidity, but a national ID check that really finally forces employers to stop hiring undocumented workers is not. 4) In that context we can then demand humane treatment for undocumented immigrants.
The Big 3 issues dividing Left and Right are abortion, gun control and immigration. We should not soften our pro-choice stand, but neither should we excommunicate pro-lifers who want to sign up. We should differentiate when we talk about guns between densely-populated areas where guns are a net danger, from rural areas where guns have some actual use. And on immigration we need to send a clear message that we do not put the needs of every foreigner ahead of the needs of American citizens.
None of that is moving to the center, it’s a matter of practicing the tolerance we preach, and putting a little spin on the ball. And again, we need products that we can sell outside of cities, products that rural people can hold onto.
If the DNC were smart they’d start a long-term program of bringing rural and urban together for town-hall style discussions on issues. If you want to find points of agreement you need to know what the other side wants and what they fear.
Like or Dislike: 11 0
@Mister Bluster:
Please do not aggrandize that fool by refering to him as a source of female pleasure.
He’s as much a G-Spot as the Orange Snowflake is an intellectual.
Not in anyone’s wildest imagination.
Like or Dislike: 1 2
First, a correction. White working class voters. Democrats overwhelmingly won the vote of Black working class voters, Latino working class voters, Asian working class voters, etc. That’s not to diminish outreach to white working class voters, but if your prescription for reaching “working class” voters includes ignoring issues important to black working class voters, latino working class voters, etc. the Democrats are going to lose both the electoral AND the popular vote next time around. [EDIT: I see later in the article you make this distinction. Kudos.]
Second, you join a long list of pundits claiming that ‘working class voters’ were the cause of Trump’s election, despite all evidence to the contrary. The average Trump voter had a household income of $70,000 and lived in the suburbs. Urban working class voters backed Hillary. Rural voters of all stripes backed Trump (just as they backed Romney, McCain, and every ‘tea party’ congresscritter), but they did so with greater turnout. Suburban [white] voters? There’s where your biggest switch from D to R happened. Hell, in every state Hillary carried voters whose main concern was the economy, including in the Rust Belt. When did Trump shine? When voters cited Immigration or [nonexistent] Crime as their top concern.
Finally, we get to this:
Why do you think their assessment is correct? Penn helped manage Hillary’s loss to Obama–a loss that pitted the moderate against the (perceived more) progressive upstart. WRT to the House and Senate elections we’ve lost in the proceeding years–am I missing the part that those losses hit only (any?) progressive candidates rather than moderate incumbents? Your argument strikes me as “The super-moderate who managed a loss to the progressive, and then whose preferred moderate candidate lost again, is right that we need to become more moderate because incumbent Dems have lost elections.”
Here’s my prescription for what the Dems need to do, in order of priority:
-Continue to pursue the coalition that delivered them 3.5 million more votes on election night than Donald Trump, even if that means pursuing greater justice and equality for people of color.
-Continue to pursue economic policies that help all working class voters, regardless of race.
-Recruit and run candidates in every district– candidates who can deliver a message that these policies help all individuals.
-Vociferously defend the ACA, and forcefully remind voters of the basic right of health care.
-Only after those four tactics are hitting on all cylinders, bring up the 800 Pound Orange Gorilla in the Room.
Like or Dislike: 12 0
I suppose you can blame Democrats for the decision by 62 million voters install as our president a man who is well on his way to becoming the worst president in the past 117 years.
Like or Dislike: 6 0
@michael reynolds:
I go through all that trouble of stringing words together, and you provide someone saying the same thing, more eloquently. Stop that.
Like or Dislike: 4 0
@al-Alameda:
Oh you know I do….
@michael reynolds:
And you know I completely agree with this, too.
In fact, I got a lot of downvotes on Saturday for making this very argument.
Like or Dislike: 1 2
@Daryl’s other brother Darryl:
Can you blame the lady? Gawd knows where Trump’s hand has been.
Like or Dislike: 2 0
@al-Alameda: Thank you. I forget who observed a week or two ago that it’s like the Democrats are the only Party in the country. Yes, the Dems should be reviewing failures and planning for the future. That said, running against Trumpsky is likely to be a damn good start.
The Rs, meanwhile, have produced W Bush who blew up the Middle East and ran large deficits in the good times before blowing up the financial system. Then they saved W from being the worst President in living memory by nominating and electing Trump. OK, they won an election, but shouldn’t they be doing some soul searching too, and be subject to a lot of outside kibitzing? They could start by instituting super delegates.
Like or Dislike: 4 1
You can discuss direction all you want…it’s a waste of time.
Until someone figures out how to battle ignorance this country is going to continue to be fwcked.
How do you reach out to white working class voters when they are predisposed to believe complete and total nonsense? How do sell Obamacare when they like everything Obamacare does but they absolutely hate Obamacare? How do you sell reasonable economic policies, that will help the lower and middle classes, when they believe trickle-down economics, and giving tax cuts to the rich, is going to help them? And how do you attack the Orange Snowflake when they are convinced he is a tough guy, a straight shooter, someone who tells it like it is?
Only when someone figures out how to get around the ignoramus barrier will Democrats win.
Republicans have fed them bumper sticker level lies for decades. Good luck overcoming that kind of ignorance.
Like or Dislike: 7 1
@Neil Hudelson:
This.
Despite the claims of the talking heads (on both sides, it is rural vs. urban. It is tribal. It is xenophobes vs. cosmopolitans. It is older vs. younger.
It isn’t class-based.
Like or Dislike: 7 2
Democrats already do this.
-Democrats gave them the ACA, which helped expand Medicaid into rural areas and yet they vote for people who want to take it away.
-Democrats wanted to give rural areas funding to deal with the opioid crisis and yet they vote for people who block it.
-Democrats wanted to revitalized rural areas with clean energy jobs to offset the irreversible decline in coal and manufacturing jobs and also give funding for a job-training program.
Hell, Trump’s entire budget was a giant **** you to the rural and yet he will win their votes in 2020 no matter what Democrats sell to these people.
Unless Democrats are willing to move to the right on social and culturally issues, then they have no chance of winning these people over. Economics isn’t what drives them at the end of the day. Granted, it doesn’t mean you don’t craft policy to help them or run candidates in those regions (hell, you might get lucky in a low-turnout race), but I wouldn’t make them a heavy part of the strategy going forward.
Like or Dislike: 8 1
@Daryl’s other brother Darryl: Oh lord…
Someone ask Perry whether this holds for any product at all, like for goat bras?
Like or Dislike: 1 0
I heard a story on NPR the other day about a very conservative community in northeastern California that heavily depends on Medicaid and yet, overwhelmingly supports Trump…there was one individual who loves the ACA and literally needs it to live but who also despises Obama…it ended up being the local government fighting to keep Medicaid even though the locals were opposed to what they saw as “government handouts”…I’ll give Republicans credit, they certainly have a fabulous marketing machine that appeals to these kind of people but it is actually the Democrats whose policies support these kind of people…that is the problem to be solved…
Like or Dislike: 5 0
@Neil Hudelson: I’d add one more to your (very good) list: fight, fight, fight this voter suppression effort being staged by Pence and Kobach. ProPublica reported today that someone from the commission (I think a spokesperson?) confirmed that the databases they are requesting from the states will be matched to “several” federal databases to look for possible fraud. This is likely to result in thousands if not millions of false positives, particularly for those who have common names.
The effort here isn’t really to root out voter fraud, which is damn near non-existent. It is to “spot problems” in the system, “propose some changes” to “tighten things up a bit…” all of which will end up suppressing the vote.
Like or Dislike: 9 1
@Jen:
Most likely based on psuedo-science, dubious assumptions, and spurious correlations.
Which Democrats will be powerless to fight back against…because, Democrats.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
Let’s see. The Dems carved up the voters into a whole portfolio of aggrieved parties they could throw special issue crumbs to. They ran a horrid woman who was a horrid candidate and rigged the game against a needed Dem voting bloc. And Obama sucked out resources for 8 years because, well, it’s all about me, and whose signature “accomplishment” is imploding while sucking families dry.
And now the answer is free beer for everyone, “the Russians did it” and, at least for one commenter, an odd preoccupation with testicles. What next, the existential threat to the nation of insufficient trannie bathrooms? Shear genius; that will surely win over the iron worker vote. And you guys wonder why you couldn’t even beat a guy you think is a dunce.
I’m not to worried about a Dem comeback anytime soon.
Like or Dislike: 5 7
@grumpy realist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfONNfAjyrc
Like or Dislike: 0 0
many people on either side of this don’t understand the other sides’ perspective. If you grow up in the harsher parts of, say, Chicago, seeing a gun means Bad Shit is going down and you may die. If you grow up in BFE Tennessee, guns mean those typically harmless things you use to plink cans and hunt deer with. Then you have the gun manufacturers paying the NRA to whip up a few of the more excitable types with UN jackboot Evil bill clinton schemin to take your guns and put you in FEMA camps! and the whole discussion is borked.
Like or Dislike: 5 0
Listen it’s really quite simple: they want to be saved…. on their terms. It doesn’t matter how good the offer is or how desperate they are if its not presented in *just* the right way as to not offend delicate tribal sensibilities. Packaging is everything and for some, pride is more important then a paycheck. That’s why “clinging to guns and Bibles” and “basket of deplorable” went over like a ton of bricks. It’s why the ACA is incredibly popular but Obamacare’s a curse word. It’s why green energy jobs get turned down, retraining sneered at and BS promises of mining jobs embraced… because they’re miners, damnit and that’s how they are going to stay.
Democrats don’t need to change their policies. They like our policies well enough – they just don’t like *US*. Democrats need to invest in some serious marketing a la FOX and Breitbart to help push the idea that Democrats aren’t here to burn their town down and that policy that helps those urban folks, well guess what great things it will do for you! Seem to be more palatable to the tribe and you’d be amazed at what you can get done.
Like or Dislike: 4 2
“How do you reach out to white working class voters when they are predisposed to believe complete and total nonsense?”
“If you want to live like a Republican, vote Democrat” Harry Truman
“How do you sell reasonable economic policies, that will help the lower and middle classes, when they believe trickle-down economics, and giving tax cuts to the rich, is going to help them?
“If you run a Republican against a Republican, the Republican wins everytime” Harry Truman
Wow, what an ass kicking in 5 straight elections (POTUS + 4 recent runoffs) will do for some of you ‘Liberals”…maybe coming to your senses?
If you go back to that grainy past of fall 2016, and look back at my prescient comments (for which I was getting Jeno’s level thumbs down by the nitwit section) you will see a huge overlap in opinion to the article above.
Some of you neo liberals are like the supply side clowns in Kansas, “the reason the tax cuts didn’t work was because THEY WEREN’T DECREASED ENOUGH….
Juxtapose that with the neo liberal cry “we didn’t win because we weren’t centrist enough”…..
Its like, how many times do we cut taxes and expect economic nirvana which never comes and how many times do we run “centrist” candidates that never win?
My generation of true liberals regularly beat the schitt out of the GOP for the simple reason that Dem policies really were oriented to the working class – all of them, not just whitey.
I’ve witnessed this game far longer than any of you…and my bone of contention goes back to the DLC and the Clinton/Nunn/From/Bayh/Ford/Reed centrists who declared big gov’t over and started taking wads of corporate cash.
Opioid crises? Thank the feckless Dems who front for big pharma and could have put in far more stringent FDA policies, but didn’t.
Single payer? No way when you have Tom Daschle lobbying for drug companies and the President basically signing off on Heritage foundation 1990s style “reform”.
Off shoring labor? Not when the President declares “TPP is family friendly”.
Military bloat? Dems have increased DoD spending every year since Bill Clinton.
You see for some of you young whippersnappers, the DLC decided that money needed to be raised and they went for the Wall St., finance capital, Hollywood/Silicon Beach IP protection crowd.
Which meant the total ignorance of income inequality while elevating non issues like LBGTXYZ sideshows to critical relevance.
They declared war on the Catholic church over birth control – the modern Dems went to the mattresses for this, but not on single payer.
And, finally, some of you are seeing the light on the frivolously stupid sanctuary city madness.
I wrote last summer that the neo libs care more about guaranteeing court appearances for illegals than they care for the hardships of white laid off Midwestern/mid Atlantic white steel/auto/coal/textile workers. To which a certain genius here said and I quote “phuck the white working class high school grad”….no, they phucked you in 2016 by voting for the lunatic.
Bernie would have beaten Mangolini easily….he certainly, with his populist worker positions, would not have lost OH, PA, WI, MI….I can hear it know from you “Kansas” Dems who think Bernie wasn’t “centrist enough” to win.
The Dems have lost staggering amounts of state seats, control outright only 5 state governorships/legislatures, while having to fight 37 GOP governors/state houses.
We’ve lost 2/3rds of the state houses, the Senate, the House, the SCOTUS and POTUS…and some of you will still shrilly rant “we aren’t centrist enough” bla bla.. Bernie would have been killed by Trump…bla bla.
I guess, like the Kansas supply siders, the Dems just aren’t centrist enough, even though we’ve been centrist since the Gephardt 1980s.
And the authors above totally miss the point when they write about Bernie’s success “In part because of his ability to draw large crowds and in part due to personal factors” Nowhere do they mention his popularity due to his attack on the corrupt crony capitalism that workers have to fight against. And this is the crux of the problem.
Neo Libs got rid of Glass Steagall, gave us Romneycare lite (which really isn’t as good as Romneycare in MA) and focused Dem attention on identity politics, gender/race sideshows and protecting illegal aliens from deportation.
A digression, Illegal labor has depressed wages for the bottom 60%, but there’s an insidious side effect that neo liberals totally ignore….its now impossible to form a workers consciousness when so many of those workers CAN’T VOTE!!!!!!! We’ve created a permanent exploited underclass of low wage workers who can’t fight back through the ballot box and most libs are ok with that.
In short, most wingnuts think that modern history started with St. Ronald of Reaganus….that under Dems, we were a socialist dystopian hell hole of eastern European Warsaw Pact economies, waiting in line for hours for a banana or a tank of gas.
The Dems of the 80s threw in the liberal towel and started running Republicans against Republicans with the Republican winning every time as old Harry warned.
And now, many of you are doubling down on the stupid….we need “more centrism, not less”, Bernie would have been torn apart by Trump” etc.
As someone once wrote 50 odd years ago. “the old road is rapidly aging, please get out of the new one if you can’t lend your hand……”
Like or Dislike: 2 2
In the century in which we live, the Democratic Party has received the support of the electorate only when the party, with absolute clarity, has been the champion of progressive and liberal policies and principles of government.
The party has failed consistently when through political trading and chicanery it has fallen into the control of those interests, personal and financial, which think in terms of dollars instead of in terms of human values.
The Republican Party has made its nominations this year at the dictation of those who, we all know, always place money ahead of human progress.
The Democrat[s], as appears clear from the events of today, [are] divided on this fundamental issue. Until the Democratic Party. . . makes overwhelmingly clear its stand in favor of social progress and liberalism, and shakes off all the shackles of control fastened upon it by the forces of conservatism, reaction, and appeasement, it will not continue its march of victory.
It is without question that certain political influences pledged to reaction in domestic affairs and to appeasement in foreign affairs have been busily engaged behind the scenes in the promotion of discord. . .
Under these circumstances, I cannot, in all honor, and will not, merely for political expediency, go along with the cheap bargaining and political maneuvering which have brought about party dissension. . .[i]t is best not to straddle ideals.
In these days of danger when democracy must be more than vigilant, there can be no connivance with the kind of politics which has internally weakened nations abroad before the enemy has struck from without.
It is best for America to have the fight out here and now.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
@the Q:
This is the second time I’ve pointed this out to you, but it’s doubtful Truman ever said that.
It would help your credibility not to continue perpetuating urban legends even after seeing them debunked.
When Social Security was first passed, it excluded agricultural and domestic workers who consisted heavily of blacks. This was a deliberate and conscious decision to gain the support of Southern segregationists in the party.
When Truman proposed national health care, one of the crucial reasons it failed was because Southern Democrats opposed it, fearing it would lead to integrated hospitals.
In short, the New Deal Coalition was based in part on a Devil’s Pact with white racists who ultimately fled the party when it became more minority-friendly. It wasn’t the rosy “everybody benefits, leading to bigger electoral gains” picture you’re painting.
Like or Dislike: 4 0
“The Illinois Capitol reopened Thursday after being on lockdown for about two hours after a woman allegedly threw a powdery substance in the governor’s office….”
“The Illinois House on Thursday narrowly voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of a revenue bill that will hike the personal income tax rate — while also voting to override two other budget bills.
The override motions mean the state has a budget plan for the first time since
July 1, 2015.”
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Also, Democrats would do well to cease listening to the likes of Mr. Penn and the consultant class who make money by losing:
https://theintercept.com/2017/07/06/mark-penn-centrist-neoliberal-democrats-profits-donald-trump-republicans/
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Yank:
And to say thank you for a job well done, Donald Trump was elected. Republicans are 4 for 4 on special elections this year, control over 30 state legislatures and over 30 statehouses.
Can we perhaps stop hearing about how they’re so obviously awesome when there is clearly a disagreement of opinion on that?
(A couple weeks ago I was listening to a podcast with George Saunders. He used the word “facile.” As in, “I don’t want to be facile.” It’s such a great word, and when I heard it, it dawned on me that this was the best word to describe the left circa 2017: facile. This idea that the Democratic party is so great that only racists and homophobes and sexists think differently….that’s facile.)
Like or Dislike: 0 1
Bingo.
Race was the primary factor. The New Deal Democrats were not any less economic liberal then the Democrats under the Kennedy and later Johnson administration and yet WWC fled the party after 1964.
What could have possibly been the reason for that?
Like or Dislike: 3 0
@James Pearce: No one is saying their awesome. The problem is people like you are in complete denial about why these voters are voting the way they are and keep spouting simplistic, stupid, and cliche nonsense that has already been debunked by data.
The problem isn’t economics or lack of solutions, it is the Democrats stance on non-economic/culture issues (race, gay rights, gun-control, abortion, climate change etc.).
That is the problem and until some liberals accept this, they aren’t going to be able to figure out away how to fix it.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Yank:
There’s no reason to think any of this is true, beyond wishfulness.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Ben Wolf:
For those of you who don’t recognize it the passage that Ben quoted was from a letter that Franklin Delano Roosevelt wrote to the Democratic National Committee in 1940.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Kylopod:
The primary line of resistance to national health care was the American Medical Association which ran a scare campaign equating the initiative to communism.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
Actually there is a reason to believe any of this is true. All you have to do is look at history, data, and actually listen to what these voters are telling you.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
@Mister Bluster: The only thing that will actually help us get our finances together here in Illinois is if we basically cut all the state pensions. There are enough aldermen and other politicians who have double-dipped and “requalified” and somehow got their yearly pensions up to ridiculous heights ($400K/year or more in some cases) that although I’m a liberal, I agree it’s time to squeeze the pudding a LOT.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Ben Wolf:
I’m well aware of that, and I’ve written about it here before at some length. But the resistance of Southern Dems was also a significant and underrated factor:
Like or Dislike: 0 0