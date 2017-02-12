  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Subscribe
  • RSS

Donald Trump Continues To Feed Material To Saturday Night Live

Doug Mataconis   ·   Sunday, February 12, 2017   ·   3 Comments

Saturday Night Live is certainly getting a ton of material out of the Trump Presidency. Last night alone, there were three skits that involved some part of the Trump Presidency, including host Alec Baldwin reprising his performance as the President from several months ago.

First up, Donald Trump heads to The People’s Court to get justice:

Second, Melissa McCarthy returned to reprise the Sean Spicer skit that reportedly bothered Trump primarily because his Press Secretary was being parodied by a woman:

Finally, Katherine McKinnon appears as Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who had a bad week in the media that included a disastrous appearance on Jake Tapper’s CNN show, along with Bret Buck playing a fairly good Jake Tapper:

As a bonus, there’s Weekend Update, which was almost entirely about Trump this week:

At this rate, Lorne Michaels may endorse Trump for re-election in 2020 just for the laughs.

FILED UNDER: Donald Trump, Doug Mataconis, Entertainment, Humor, Politicians, Popular Culture, Quick Picks, US Politics, , , ,

Related Posts:

About Doug Mataconis
Doug holds a B.A. in Political Science from Rutgers University and J.D. from George Mason University School of Law. He joined the staff of OTB in May, 2010 and also writes at Below The Beltway. Follow Doug on Twitter | Facebook

Comments

  1. CSK says:
    Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 14:51

    If they really want Trump to go off the deep end, they need Rosie O’Donnell to play Bannon, and Alec Baldwin to play the Trump ventriloquist’s dummy sitting on Bannon’s knee.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  2. Doug Mataconis says:
    Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 15:35

    @CSK:

    Yes!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  3. CSK says:
    Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 17:24

    @Doug Mataconis:

    I can’t tell you how much I hope they do what I said. He’ll be foaming at the mouth.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

Speak Your Mind

*