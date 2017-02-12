Donald Trump Continues To Feed Material To Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live is certainly getting a ton of material out of the Trump Presidency. Last night alone, there were three skits that involved some part of the Trump Presidency, including host Alec Baldwin reprising his performance as the President from several months ago.

First up, Donald Trump heads to The People’s Court to get justice:

Second, Melissa McCarthy returned to reprise the Sean Spicer skit that reportedly bothered Trump primarily because his Press Secretary was being parodied by a woman:

Finally, Katherine McKinnon appears as Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who had a bad week in the media that included a disastrous appearance on Jake Tapper’s CNN show, along with Bret Buck playing a fairly good Jake Tapper:

As a bonus, there’s Weekend Update, which was almost entirely about Trump this week:

At this rate, Lorne Michaels may endorse Trump for re-election in 2020 just for the laughs.