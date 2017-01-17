  • Facebook
Donald Trump To Take First Weekend As POTUS Off

Doug Mataconis   ·   Tuesday, January 17, 2017   ·   27 Comments

Donald Trump Shrug

Donald Trump has apparently decided to take his first weekend as President off:

During the campaign, President-elect Donald Trump promised to roll back many of President Obama’s policies on Day One of his administration, some of which can be done away with by a simple stroke of the pen.

Trump will officially become president after he delivers the oath of office at his inauguration on Friday, but it appears the executive actions he planned to take on his first day in office will have to wait until the weekend is over.

During an interview  with the Times of London, Trump clarified that “day one” of his new administration won’t begin Friday afternoon, it will start on Monday morning.”… [D]ay one – which I will consider to be Monday as opposed to Friday or Saturday. Right? I mean my day one is going to be Monday because I don’t want to be signing and get it mixed up with lots of celebration,” Trump said in an interview with the Times of London.



On some level, I suppose I see the logic in what Trump is saying. Saturday and Sunday are not normal working days in any case so it’s not clear exactly what a President could get done on a weekend. At the same time, though, this is the same person who frequently criticized President Obama for golfing on the weekends and attacked opponents such as Jeb Bush and Hillary Clinton for being “low energy.” He’s also told interviewers in the past about how he doesn’t require much more than three to four hours of sleep a night and is frequently working late into the evening. Given that, one has to wonder exactly what kind of image Trump is presenting about how he intends to approach the office he will take in less than seventy-two hours, especially given the fact that there were at least some suggestions before the General Election that he intended to serve as something approaching a figurehead President while letting staffers and Vice-President Pence be the ones who got their hands dirty with the day-to-day work that is involved with being President.

In the long run, I suppose there isn’t anything inherently wrong with this idea. The day or two after Inauguration has always traditionally been filled with ceremonial and social events for the new President and his family, and this is the first time in awhile that Inauguration Day has fallen on a Friday or a weekend. At the very least, I suppose this will give the incoming White House Staff some additional time to get settled into their new positions before hitting the ground running on Monday. At the same time, though, it’s rather ironic to see Trump doing this given the fact that people on the right would relentlessly criticize President Obama for golfing on the weekends as if they would prefer that he be working around the clock.

Trump’s decision to wait until Monday to begin working is also surprising given everything he has promised to do just on his “first day in office.” During the Presidential campaign, Trump made a number of promises about what he will do on his “first day” in office:

And all of this just on Monday. Perhaps he figured out he needed the weekend to get all this ready to go on the 23rd?

FILED UNDER: Campaign 2016, Donald Trump, Doug Mataconis, Politicians, US Politics

About Doug Mataconis
Doug holds a B.A. in Political Science from Rutgers University and J.D. from George Mason University School of Law. He joined the staff of OTB in May, 2010 and also writes at Below The Beltway. Follow Doug on Twitter | Facebook

Comments

  1. Pete S says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 16:47

    Well, when the Trump University case was still going, didn’t he ask for a deferment until after the inauguration as he would have more time to deal with it then?

    Again nobody who didn’t live under a rock from January of 2015 until election day can be surprised by a single thing he has done since.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 8 Thumb down 0

  2. CSK says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 16:51

    Autoreply: “I will be out of the office until Monday, January 23 at nine a.m. If this is an emergency, press 2 for Mike Pence. I will return all three a.m. phone calls in the order I receive them. In the meantime, follow me on Twitter.”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 12 Thumb down 0

  3. Pch101 says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 16:54

    A good start. If he would avoid doing anything during the remaining 1,459 days, then I would really impressed.

    ReplyReply

    Highly-rated. Helpful or Unhelpful: Thumb up 21 Thumb down 1

  4. Moosebreath says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 17:04

    “Saturday and Sunday are not normal working days in any case so it’s not clear exactly what a President could get done on a weekend.””

    Somehow, I don’t think of the Presidency as a typical 9 to 5, 5 days a week job.

    ReplyReply

    Highly-rated. Helpful or Unhelpful: Thumb up 17 Thumb down 1

  5. MikeSJ says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 17:10

    Doug, shame on you. You should know better.

    You’re judging Trump on what comes out of his mouth, not what’s in his heart!

    Really, Trump isn’t any more responsible for what comes out of Trump’s Mouth as, well, you are.

    Now it wouldn’t be fair to judge Trump on things you say so why should it be fair to judge Trump on what Trump’s Mouth says?

    p.s. Welcome to the era of Trump.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 11 Thumb down 0

  6. James Pearce says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 17:12

    I’ll never slam Trump for taking vacations. All that lying must be exhausting.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 9 Thumb down 0

  7. HarvardLaw92 says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 17:15

    Somewhat OT, but: Obama just commuted Chelsea Manning’s sentence.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0

  8. CSK says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 17:19

    @Pch101:

    I read somewhere–I wish I could recall where in order to cite it–that during his meeting with Obama, he was startled to realize exactly what the scope of a president’s duties and responsibilities were. I can’t say I’m surprised by the depth of his ignorance, but it seems to me that even a moment’s reflection would enable one to grasp the magnitude of the job.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 7 Thumb down 0

  9. Pch101 says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 17:29

    @CSK:

    Trump is the kind of guy who likes to deliver hollow soundbites, then leave the heavy lifting to his underlings who can’t and won’t criticize him. An empty suit.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0

  10. M. Bouffant says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 17:34

    Trump has never made a “promise” he intended to keep. Or, apparently, was able to remember.

    Assuming Trump hasn’t forgotten everything he said (& truly intends to implement any of it) be ready for a raft of executive orders that would have Republicans screeching “Unconstitutional!” were it any Democratic President issuing them. Do not, however, expect a peep out of the Scared Senseless Party now.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  11. Scott says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 17:59

    be ready for a raft of executive orders that would have Republicans screeching “Unconstitutional!”

    I’m waiting for the appointment of czars myself. Or course they may be imported.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0

  12. Gustopher says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 17:59

    @MikeSJ:

    You’re judging Trump on what comes out of his mouth, not what’s in his heart!

    I am horrified at the prospect that these are not the same thing. What if this *is* Trump’s best side?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  13. bill says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 18:10

    well why not, he’s done about 3 months of obama’s job already! he can still tweet.

    @HarvardLaw92: that was weird, i doubt if it’ll be a topic in here but still. they should make him pay for his “gender bs” he underwent on our dime-i don’t follow the 8th that way. .

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 7

  14. Andre Kenji de Sousa says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 18:14

    I think that the more time that he is not working it will better for all of us. I think that he should take the whole week off. Maybe the rest of the year.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0

  15. CSK says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 18:15

    @HarvardLaw92:

    One more OT: Trump is being sued for sexual assault by one of his Apprentice contestants. Gloria Allred is representing her.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  16. CSK says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 18:25

    @Andre Kenji de Sousa:

    I think Trump regards the presidency has a purely ceremonial position, with all the actual work handed off to the cabinet members. A few months ago, one of his sons (I forget which) was asked how his father would conduct himself in office. The son replied that Pence would do “all the things Trump didn’t want to do,” such as foreign and domestic policy. When asked what Trump WOULD do, the son replied “Make America great again.”

    I think Trump sees the presidency as an endless series of parties, rallies (where he can go around the country telling massive crowds of suckers how great he’s making America), and Tweeting at 4 a.m.

    But you have to understand something: Trump’s hardcore fans don’t care what he does as long as he keeps trashing the press and the “elites.”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0

  17. Andre Kenji de Sousa says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 18:38

    @CSK: Yup. He wants to be Queen of England. And he is doing a crappy job even on that.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  18. al-Alameda says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 18:40

    “You have reached the Office of minority President Donald J. Trump, you may tweet me at @realDonaldTrump, the Putin residence at @realVladimirPutin, or the Comey residence at @realJamesComey”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  19. CSK says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 18:54

    @Andre Kenji de Sousa

    The queen is smarter, saner, and considerably more knowledgeable than Trump. And she sure as hell has better manners.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  20. Mr. Bluster says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 19:02

    …Trump’s best side.

    President Pud does not have a best side.
    I think that the Hellish Trump Demon image in Green Day’s latest ditty
    Troubled Times captures the essence of our next Commander in Chief.
    I think I’m going to puke.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cVJr3eQfXc

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  21. Hal_10000 says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 19:52

    He doesn’t want to be President. Anyone who really wanted the job would at least do something symbolic right away.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0

  22. An Interested Party says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 19:54

    Anyone who really wanted the job would at least do something symbolic right away.

    Oh but he is…quite the symbol there, taking his first weekend off…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  23. Mr. Bluster says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 19:56

    For the first time since I learned what it meant I am questioning the wisdom of theFounding Fathers creating a
    Civilian Commander in Chief.

    James Madison’s Notes On the
    Constitutional Convention of 1787
    Friday June 1
    Mr. RUTLIDGE animadverted on the shyness of gentlemen on this and other subjects. He said it looked as if they supposed themselves precluded by having frankly disclosed their opinions from afterwards changing them, which he did not take to be at all the case. He said he was for vesting the Executive power in a single person, tho’ he was not for giving him the power of war and peace. A single man would feel the greatest responsibility and administer the public affairs best.

    Here are some other ideas that we can take up during the next Constitutional Convention…If there ever is one.

    Saturday June 2
    Mr. DICKENSON moved “that the Executive be made removeable by the National Legislature on the request of a majority of the Legislatures of individual States.”
    Mr. SHERMAN contended that the National Legislature should have power to remove the Executive at pleasure.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  24. Rafer Janders says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 19:59

    “Saturday and Sunday are not normal working days in any case so it’s not clear exactly what a President could get done on a weekend.””

    True, it’s not like anyone could take a president’s calls on a weekend, or like a president could read position papers, memos and briefs to familiarize himself with the tasks ahead.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 0

  25. Mr. Bluster says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 20:11

    Someone should tell this moron that the Japanese attacked Pearl harbor on a Sunday!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  26. Grumpy Realist says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 20:21

    @Mr. Bluster: am I evil to hope that something really important catches Trump flat footed this Saturday?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 1

  27. Pch101 says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 20:37

    @Mr. Bluster:

    Well, it would have been Monday morning in Japan.

    The Nazis had the decency to declare war on the US during the middle of the week. Even al-Qaeda waited for a weekday for the 9/11 attacks. So this commander-in-chief stuff can wait, apparently.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 1

