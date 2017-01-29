Elections have Consequences, Part 2
Via the BBC: MP Zahawi says Trump order banning him from US is ‘demeaning and sad’
Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi has said the executive order from President Trump bans him from the US and makes him feel discriminated against for the first time since he was a child.
A British citizen born in Iraq, and a Conservative member of Parliament cannot travel to the US as a result of the President’s actions.
