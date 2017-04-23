France: Electoral Rules Matter

While the final numbers are not in, it would appear that Emmanuel Macron will win the plurality of the vote in the first round of of France’s presidential elections and Marianne Le Pen will come in second. Due to the use of a two-round system that requires an absolute majority of the vote to win the election, the two will face off in May.

As I like to say, rules matter, and this is a great example. The top-two system that France employs helped foster a variety of candidates (eleven, in fact, this cycle), four of whom had a chance to make it to the second round. That is more choice than the US system by far. (Not that the presidential electoral rules are the only reason for more parties, but it does contribute).

At the end of the day, at least, the French electorate will pick a president who has to win an absolute majority of the vote.

Food for thought, as they say.