France: Electoral Rules Matter

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Sunday, April 23, 2017   ·   1 Comment

While the final numbers are not in, it would appear that Emmanuel Macron will win the plurality of the vote in the first round of of France’s presidential elections and Marianne Le Pen will come in second.  Due to the use of a two-round system that requires an absolute majority of the vote to win the election, the two will face off in May.

As I like to say, rules matter, and this is a great example.  The top-two system that France employs helped foster a variety of candidates (eleven, in fact, this cycle), four of whom had a chance to make it to the second round.   That is more choice than the US system by far.  (Not that the presidential electoral rules are the only reason for more parties, but it does contribute).

At the end of the day, at least, the French electorate will pick a president who has to win an absolute majority of the vote.

Food for thought, as they say.

About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University. His main areas of expertise include parties, elections, and the institutional design of democracies. His most recent book is the co-authored A Different Democracy: American Government in a 31-Country Perspective. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and his BA from the University of California, Irvine. He has been blogging since 2003 (originally at the now defunct Poliblog). Follow Steven on Twitter

Comments

  1. An Interested Party says:
    Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 22:28

    At the end of the day, at least, the French electorate will pick a president who has to win an absolute majority of the vote.

    Wouldn’t you say that French elections are helped by many factors that don’t exist in American elections, like a national ID, no PACs, a ceiling of how much each candidate can spend, a ban on television ads, candidates given equal time on TV, etc.?

