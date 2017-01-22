George Will, Cal Thomas, Ed Rollins Out at Fox News

Fox News has declined to renew the contracts of several venerable commentators.

The Hill:

Fox News has declined to renew contributor contracts for longtime political commentator George Will, Republican strategist Ed Rollins and actress Stacey Dash, according to a network spokesperson. Will, 75, is a Pulitzer-winning conservative columnist who was with ABC from 1981-2011 before coming to Fox in 2013. In June of 2016, he declared he was leaving the Republican party because of Donald Trump, a decision the then-nominee appeared to embrace.

George Will, one of the most overrated political pundits (who lost his way long ago), has left the Republican Party.He’s made many bad calls — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2016

In 2015 and 2016, Will had periodically feuded with the network’s highest-rated host, Bill O’Reilly, with Will once stating that O’Reilly’s best-selling book, “Killing Reagan” was “nonsensical” and “The Factor” host calling Will “a hack” in a subsequent interview. […]Political strategist Ed Rollins, 73, was a political commentator for CNN before jumping to Fox in 2011. He’s primarily known for serving as national campaign director for the successful Reagan-Bush 1984 campaign and currently co-chairs the pro-Trump Great America PAC. Veteran journalist Marvin Kalb, 86, and syndicated columnist and radio commentator Cal Thomas, 74, also did not have their contracts renewed by the network.

Aside from the ideological conflicts with O’Reilly and the new Trump administration, the fact that these men are all in their 70s and 80s is noteworthy. While we’re living longer, healthier lives and the old retirement age of 65 is no longer reasonable—especially for those whose labor isn’t primarily physical—it’s not unreasonable that it’s time to get off the stage at some point and let the younger generation have their turn.