Headline Of The Day

Doug Mataconis   ·   Wednesday, April 5, 2017   ·   2 Comments

From The New York Times:

Hindu Cow Vigilantes in Northern India Beat Muslim to Death

Not to brush aside the seriousness of ethnic-based murders in a place like India, but the headline somehow brought the vision of vigilante cows into my mind.

FILED UNDER: Doug Mataconis, Quick Picks, World Politics

About Doug Mataconis
Doug holds a B.A. in Political Science from Rutgers University and J.D. from George Mason University School of Law. He joined the staff of OTB in May, 2010 and also writes at Below The Beltway. Follow Doug on Twitter | Facebook

Comments

  1. Dazedandconfused says:
    Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 23:20

    Mooslims?

