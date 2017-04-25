  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Subscribe
  • RSS

Ivanka at the G20 Women’s Summit

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Tuesday, April 25, 2017   ·   5 Comments

Via the BBC:  Ivanka Trump forced to defend father at G20 women’s summit

An audible groan went up as she told the room her father was a “tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive”.

FILED UNDER: Quick Picks, Steven Taylor, US Politics, World Politics

Related Posts:

About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University. His main areas of expertise include parties, elections, and the institutional design of democracies. His most recent book is the co-authored A Different Democracy: American Government in a 31-Country Perspective. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and his BA from the University of California, Irvine. He has been blogging since 2003 (originally at the now defunct Poliblog). Follow Steven on Twitter

Comments

  1. SenyorDave says:
    Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 08:53

    her father was a “tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive”.

    To show what a tremendous supporter of families he is, Trump is on his third family all by himself.

    It must be strange to be a member of his family or inner circle. It requires you to be ready to lie at a moment’s notice. Seriously, I can’t imagine an accomplished woman at the conference hearing the nonsense coming out of Ivanka Trump’s mouth and having anything but contempt for her.

    Its only taken three months for the US to start becoming an international joke.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0

  2. CSK says:
    Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 10:14

    I suppose Trump’s adult kids love him, or have some affection for him, but I suspect a great deal of their closeness to him is based on a desire to protect the money and the brand. And I suppose that if they have to lie in the service of that, so be it.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  3. Not the IT Dept. says:
    Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 11:10

    It must be like walking on eggshells 24/7, not knowing when he’s going to take a sudden pet and disown you for some perceived bit of insolence or lack of respect. Or if he’s going to punish you by tossing your mom out onto the street (Ivana) or cutting off her financial support (Marla). (I know, I know but as far as I’m concerned if you lived with DT you deserve compensation.)

    I’m coming around to the view that his mental faculties are deteriorating. Every transcript of an interview reads like a dementia patient’s, and the bewildered look in his eyes is getting more pronounced. He losing it, the kids know it, and no one knows how to handle it.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  4. gVOR08 says:
    Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 11:16

    Love the picture at the link. Do you suppose Ivanka had the slightest awareness of the irony of being seated with Christine LaGarde and Angela Merkel, women who have accomplished something other than winning a sperm lottery?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  5. grumpy realist says:
    Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 12:33

    Considering that she was booed and hissed, I expect some angry 2AM tweeting from Dear Old Dad.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

Speak Your Mind

*