Joe Biden To Leave Washington, D.C. By Amtrak

After the Inauguration of President-Elect Trump and Vice-President-Elect Pence, Joe Biden will be leaving D.C. the way he arrived for much of his Senate career:

Joe Biden will resume a long-held personal ritual when he leaves Washington for his home state of Delaware after President-elect Donald Trump’z inauguration on Jan. 20: taking the train.

“Jan 20, Jill and I will head home to Delaware the same way I have for 44 years: by train,” Biden tweeted Tuesday.

“Serving this country has been our greatest honor,” he added.

Biden, who served as a senator for 36 years prior to becoming President Obama’s vice president, earned the nickname “Amtrak Joe” for his daily commutes between Washington and his home in Wilmington, Del.