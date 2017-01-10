Joe Biden To Leave Washington, D.C. By Amtrak
After the Inauguration of President-Elect Trump and Vice-President-Elect Pence, Joe Biden will be leaving D.C. the way he arrived for much of his Senate career:
Joe Biden will resume a long-held personal ritual when he leaves Washington for his home state of Delaware after President-elect Donald Trump’z inauguration on Jan. 20: taking the train.
“Jan 20, Jill and I will head home to Delaware the same way I have for 44 years: by train,” Biden tweeted Tuesday.
“Serving this country has been our greatest honor,” he added.
Biden, who served as a senator for 36 years prior to becoming President Obama’s vice president, earned the nickname “Amtrak Joe” for his daily commutes between Washington and his home in Wilmington, Del.
Onion Joe Biden, meanwhile, will be leaving by Trans Am.
Comments
Why are there no novels or movies based on the life of Young Joe Biden? Does “Murder On The Acela Express” not just write itself?
“After boarding a NYC train headed for Washington DC, Joe Biden has 2 hours and 55 minutes to find the terrorists, kill them, defuse the dirty bomb and win the girl!”
@Gustopher:
Coming to a theater near you in 2018: ‘Die Hard On A Trian” starring Joe Biden
@Doug Mataconis: Hate to harsh your buzz, but they made Die Hard on a Train — it was called “Under Siege 2.”
