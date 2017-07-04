  • Facebook
Meanwhile, in the Land of Legislation…

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Tuesday, July 4, 2017   ·   4 Comments

Via The Hill:  House-Passed Immigration Bills Have Murky Future in Senate

A pair of enforcement bills targeting “sanctuary” cities and undocumented immigrants with prior deportations easily passed the House on Thursday, but they face an uphill climb in the Senate.

[…]

votes in the Senate as recently as last year have shown that measures dealing with immigration policy on a piecemeal basis, especially those viewed by Democrats as racially motivated and aimed at broadly painting immigrants as dangerous, are not likely to meet the Senate’s 60-vote threshold required to advance most legislation.

Comments

  1. Doug Mataconis says:
    Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 11:56

    Not to mention the fact that, even if they did pass the Senate, there are serious constitutional doubts about this legislation.

  2. Mister Bluster says:
    Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 14:27

    “States Right’s!” “Local Control!” is the Mantra of the so-called Small Government Republicans!
    Until they want to bully City Hall for their own craven political agenda.
    Now the Republican President Pork Chop Pud wants to snoop into the State’s voting rolls!
    It’s a goddamn Witchhunt!

    WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO HIDE DONALD TRUMP???
    RELEASE YOUR TAX RETURNS!!!

  3. Just 'nutha ig'nint cracker says:
    Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 14:28

    It’s getting to the point that each new revelation of what Trump and the GOP are planning to do seems more anticlimactic than the previous revelation. I hate that the great hope of our nation is that the GOP will continue to be inept at circling its own wagons, but here we are. My only remaining question is who will turn out the lights when “the great silent geographic majority” elects someone even more venal and unthinking than Trump in either 2020 or 2024.

    On the other hand, I’ve heard that Uruguay has a 4-season climate, uses the dollar as currency, and has a large English speaking cohort in its population. Rents are reasonable, too.

  4. Gustopher says:
    Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 14:58

    @Mister Bluster: state rights, not city rights. And only certain states.

