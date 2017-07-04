Meanwhile, in the Land of Legislation…
Via The Hill: House-Passed Immigration Bills Have Murky Future in Senate
A pair of enforcement bills targeting “sanctuary” cities and undocumented immigrants with prior deportations easily passed the House on Thursday, but they face an uphill climb in the Senate.
[…]
votes in the Senate as recently as last year have shown that measures dealing with immigration policy on a piecemeal basis, especially those viewed by Democrats as racially motivated and aimed at broadly painting immigrants as dangerous, are not likely to meet the Senate’s 60-vote threshold required to advance most legislation.
Comments
Not to mention the fact that, even if they did pass the Senate, there are serious constitutional doubts about this legislation.
It’s getting to the point that each new revelation of what Trump and the GOP are planning to do seems more anticlimactic than the previous revelation. I hate that the great hope of our nation is that the GOP will continue to be inept at circling its own wagons, but here we are. My only remaining question is who will turn out the lights when “the great
silentgeographic majority” elects someone even more venal and unthinking than Trump in either 2020 or 2024.
On the other hand, I’ve heard that Uruguay has a 4-season climate, uses the dollar as currency, and has a large English speaking cohort in its population. Rents are reasonable, too.
@Mister Bluster: state rights, not city rights. And only certain states.
