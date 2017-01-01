None of that “Uniter, not a Divider” Business, I Guess
The president-elect tweets:
Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016
Comments
He is reaching out to his many enemies, with love!
I don’t know what more you could want. It’s classy, like gold-tone toilet fixtures.
Trump’s just begging to be knocked down a peg or two. Long odds on that NOT occurring sometime during his administration.
You know, this crapola would be bad-sitcom-funny if he wasn’t the minority president-elect.
Just wonderful: An emotionally-stunted junior high school student w/ his finger on the nuclear button. One of these days it’s going to be “I’ll show them, I’ll show all of them. THEY’LL BE SORRY!” & BOOM!!
It’s just like this, except without the plot device at the end…
This guy has an enemies list a mile long. I guarantee it. And he’s going to do his level best to bring the full power of the Presidency to bear against those on it.
It will be just another facet of the most opaque and corrupt administration in American history.
Another day, another list of doom fantasies.
When does the acceptance phase start?
@Guarneri: I wouldn’t bet on him ever reaching the acceptance stage. He most likely will continue to proclaim he won the popular vote by a historical amount till he dies.
Trump has not shown an inclination towards the truth so I wouldn’t hold your breathe.
@Guarneri: when did it start during Obama’s presidency?
Answer…never…so take that as a hint
@Guarneri:
“Acceptance Phase”? For recent comparative purposes, I refer you to the Republican Party, which never accepted the presidencies of Bill Clinton or Barack Obama.
@al-Ameda: Oh I believe they kind of accepted Bill’s presidency back in 2002 when they started blaming 9/11 on him…..
@al-Ameda: “For recent comparative purposes, I refer you to the Republican Party, which never accepted the presidencies of Bill Clinton or Barack Obama.”
But that’s completely different. Because Republican presidents are all legitimate, even if a foreign dictator steals an election for them, while Democratic presidents are all squatters who must be destroyed.
Republicans worked with Bill Clinton on a whole host of issues during the majority of his Presidency. It was nothing like what we’ve seen with Obama.
As for Trump, sore losers have no standing to complain about a sore winner.
Mike
@Guarneri: I accepted that he was president sometime before voting was over on November 8th. Indeed, I noted numerous times that various EC strategies were nothing but denial.
Accepting, however, does not precluding pointing out what a horrible choice it was.
@Guarneri:
Who are you talking about? Liberals who can’t “accept” that Trump will be president, or so-called conservatives who can’t “accept” that Trump exposed the Republican party as a bunch of suckers in thrall to a shameless con man?
well compared to the current “divider in chief”- he can’t do any worse.
he did have quite a few “enemies” at the tower soon after the election- that’s a start. and admitting defeat is a part of he healing process, so start healing.
@bill:
Only 18 more days of Obama, bill….
@MBunge:
Perhaps it’s just me Mike, but I’d say that a 3 million vote margin of ‘victory’ in the popular vote gives us plenty of standing to complain about a sore ‘winner’ like Trump and his significant minority of supporters.
