None of that “Uniter, not a Divider” Business, I Guess

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Sunday, January 1, 2017   ·   18 Comments

The president-elect tweets:

About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University. His main areas of expertise include parties, elections, and the institutional design of democracies. His most recent book is the co-authored A Different Democracy: American Government in a 31-Country Perspective. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and his BA from the University of California, Irvine. He has been blogging since 2003 (originally at the now defunct Poliblog). Follow Steven on Twitter

Comments

  1. Gustopher says:
    Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 13:20

    He is reaching out to his many enemies, with love!

    I don’t know what more you could want. It’s classy, like gold-tone toilet fixtures.

  2. James Pearce says:
    Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 13:40

    Trump’s just begging to be knocked down a peg or two. Long odds on that NOT occurring sometime during his administration.

  3. al-Ameda says:
    Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 14:35

    You know, this crapola would be bad-sitcom-funny if he wasn’t the minority president-elect.

  4. M. Bouffant says:
    Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 17:10

    Just wonderful: An emotionally-stunted junior high school student w/ his finger on the nuclear button. One of these days it’s going to be “I’ll show them, I’ll show all of them. THEY’LL BE SORRY!” & BOOM!!

  5. An Interested Party says:
    Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 19:28

    It’s just like this, except without the plot device at the end…

  6. Mikey says:
    Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 20:34

    This guy has an enemies list a mile long. I guarantee it. And he’s going to do his level best to bring the full power of the Presidency to bear against those on it.

    It will be just another facet of the most opaque and corrupt administration in American history.

  7. Guarneri says:
    Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 23:18

    Another day, another list of doom fantasies.

    When does the acceptance phase start?

  8. Matt says:
    Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 23:52

    @Guarneri: I wouldn’t bet on him ever reaching the acceptance stage. He most likely will continue to proclaim he won the popular vote by a historical amount till he dies.

    Trump has not shown an inclination towards the truth so I wouldn’t hold your breathe.

  9. ltmcdies says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 01:47

    @Guarneri: when did it start during Obama’s presidency?

    Answer…never…so take that as a hint

  10. al-Ameda says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 04:26

    @Guarneri:

    When does the acceptance phase start?

    “Acceptance Phase”? For recent comparative purposes, I refer you to the Republican Party, which never accepted the presidencies of Bill Clinton or Barack Obama.

  11. Matt says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 04:38

    @al-Ameda: Oh I believe they kind of accepted Bill’s presidency back in 2002 when they started blaming 9/11 on him…..

    ReplyReply

  12. wr says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 08:03

    @al-Ameda: “For recent comparative purposes, I refer you to the Republican Party, which never accepted the presidencies of Bill Clinton or Barack Obama.”

    But that’s completely different. Because Republican presidents are all legitimate, even if a foreign dictator steals an election for them, while Democratic presidents are all squatters who must be destroyed.

    ReplyReply

  13. MBunge says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 10:02

    Republicans worked with Bill Clinton on a whole host of issues during the majority of his Presidency. It was nothing like what we’ve seen with Obama.

    As for Trump, sore losers have no standing to complain about a sore winner.

    Mike

  14. Steven L. Taylor says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 10:46

    @Guarneri: I accepted that he was president sometime before voting was over on November 8th. Indeed, I noted numerous times that various EC strategies were nothing but denial.

    Accepting, however, does not precluding pointing out what a horrible choice it was.

    ReplyReply

  15. James Pearce says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 11:13

    @Guarneri:

    When does the acceptance phase start?

    Who are you talking about? Liberals who can’t “accept” that Trump will be president, or so-called conservatives who can’t “accept” that Trump exposed the Republican party as a bunch of suckers in thrall to a shameless con man?

    ReplyReply

  16. bill says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 12:04

    well compared to the current “divider in chief”- he can’t do any worse.
    he did have quite a few “enemies” at the tower soon after the election- that’s a start. and admitting defeat is a part of he healing process, so start healing.

    ReplyReply

  17. James Pearce says:
    Monday, January 2, 2017 at 13:44

    @bill:

    compared to the current “divider in chief”

    Only 18 more days of Obama, bill….

    ReplyReply

  18. al-Alameda says:
    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 19:00

    @MBunge:

    As for Trump, sore losers have no standing to complain about a sore winner.

    Perhaps it’s just me Mike, but I’d say that a 3 million vote margin of ‘victory’ in the popular vote gives us plenty of standing to complain about a sore ‘winner’ like Trump and his significant minority of supporters.

    ReplyReply

