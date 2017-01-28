One Week in…
Via USAT: Fact check: President Trump’s first week on the job
During his first week in office, President Donald Trump made several false and misleading claims about the inauguration crowd size, voter fraud, the Affordable Care Act and other issues.
Related Posts:
- Donald Trump Declares His Inauguration Day To Be A “National Day Of Patriotic Devotion”
- George Will: Donald Trump Is ‘A Bloviating Ignoramus With A Very Low IQ’
- Fact Checker Finds 78% Of The Factual Claims Donald Trump Has Made Are False
- President Trump Continues To Claim That ‘Millions’ Cast Illegal Votes In Election
Comments
Steven, he’s exactly what I expected from a petty, vindictive, narcissistic, CEO-autocrat type of personality. I’m generally cynical, however I have to admit, he’s worse than I thought he’d be. And, a lot worse is yet to come.
The best liberals can hope for is that there are enough distractions that will impede Trump and Republicans from implementing their 1928 Restoration Agenda in the first hundred days.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
Yes, he’s a liar, but that’s not news as every rational adult has known that about him for years. But he’s who Republicans want and support as President. Remember this the next time you hear “both sides are bad”.
Like or Dislike: 3 0
Yep, been a wk. & now the grim reality begins: Turning on those who helped us in Iraq.
Helluva job, Trumpy!
Like or Dislike: 0 0