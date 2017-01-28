  • Facebook
One Week in…

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Saturday, January 28, 2017   ·   3 Comments

Via USAT:  Fact check: President Trump’s first week on the job

During his first week in office, President Donald Trump made several false and misleading claims about the inauguration crowd size, voter fraud, the Affordable Care Act and other issues.

Comments

  1. al-Ameda says:
    Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 14:00

    Steven, he’s exactly what I expected from a petty, vindictive, narcissistic, CEO-autocrat type of personality. I’m generally cynical, however I have to admit, he’s worse than I thought he’d be. And, a lot worse is yet to come.

    The best liberals can hope for is that there are enough distractions that will impede Trump and Republicans from implementing their 1928 Restoration Agenda in the first hundred days.

  2. HankP says:
    Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 14:39

    Yes, he’s a liar, but that’s not news as every rational adult has known that about him for years. But he’s who Republicans want and support as President. Remember this the next time you hear “both sides are bad”.

  3. M. Bouffant says:
    Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 16:11

    Yep, been a wk. & now the grim reality begins: Turning on those who helped us in Iraq.

    Helluva job, Trumpy!

