OTB Caption Contest
· Monday, December 19, 2016 ·
Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM
Francisco Seco / AP
Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.
Online Journal of Politics and Foreign Affairs
Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM
Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.
About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.
|
About
Archives
Policies
Privacy
Disclosures
Contact
Sitemap
|
US Politics
- Congress
|
World Politics
- Africa
- Asia
- Europe
|National Security
|
Entertainment
- Contests
- Humor
- Sports
|
Business & Economics
Gender Issues
Law & the Courts
Media
Race & Politics
Religion
Science & Technology
Best of OTB
All Original Content Copyright 2003-2016 by OTB. All Rights Reserved
Comments
You’d better watch out! Thousands showed up for the Trump look-alike contest.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“Wave to daddy, he’s the guy in the red coat”
Like or Dislike: 1 0
And with the electoral college process complete and Hillary officially retired, thousands took to the streets chanting “our gift to you.”
Like or Dislike: 2 1
Most saw a throng of Santas in a holiday March; but the OTB commentariat saw disguises……and the Russians!!
Like or Dislike: 3 2
“Festivus Local 642 marches in solidarity to bring attention to the inherent dangers of lap photography when you or your child is a Fatty McFat….”
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Where’s
WaldoKris Kringle?
Like or Dislike: 1 0
Putin’s Red Army invasion proved to be less than advertised.
Like or Dislike: 4 0
Trump’s deportations began, oddly, with the expulsion of undocumented citizens of the North Pole.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
The most elite battalion of fighters assembles for the annual final battle in this year’s War On Christmas.
Like or Dislike: 2 0
Thought it might be a Trump crowd until I realized no one was wearing gold.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Waldo is next to the guy in the Santa suit.
Like or Dislike: 2 0
The electoral college is very festive with all of the Trump delegates in red and the Clinton delegates in blue.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Flash Kringle.
Like or Dislike: 1 1
“…and don’t ever feed them after Christmas Eve.”
Like or Dislike: 1 1
That’s a lot of Ho’s
Like or Dislike: 4 0
Now THIS is an electoral landslide!
Like or Dislike: 1 0
Madrid citizens come out of the Claus-et.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
In an effort to upstage Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls, Madrid held its own Running of the Santas.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
A compromise was worked out where immigration from Syria could continue as long as all of the immigrants wore Santa suits.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
It’s beginning to look a lot like SPEXIT…!
Like or Dislike: 0 0
The Dugger Christmas, family. Photo?
Like or Dislike: 1 0
@rodney dill:
… and … we have a winner
Like or Dislike: 1 0
Department of Energy scientists desperately try to blend in with a bell-ringer.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Q: Can you spot that Jewish guy, Paul Hooson?
A: He’s on the right, just left of center, wearing a red yarmulke
Like or Dislike: 1 0
Social Justice Warriors on their annual Lemmings to the Sea marathon.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Rally for the “Red-Suited Lives Matter” folks
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Million Santa March?
Like or Dislike: 0 0
At the two retail stores that Paul Hooson works at, they don’t have any Hanukkah items this year, so when customers ask for Hanukkah items, the clerks tell them, “Go see Paul Hooson, he’s the only Jewish thing we have this year…”.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
At first a little Jewish boy felt left out and began to cry. ” No Santa for me..”.
His mother told him, “But we still decorate our home, have a Hanukkah bush, and you get eight days of gifts…”.
Then he felt better…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
At first a little Jewish boy felt left out and began to cry. ” No Santa for me..”.
His mother told him, “But we still decorate our home, have a Hanukkah bush, and you get eight days of gifts…”.
Then he felt better…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Irate Santas protest UPS and FedEx rate hikes this year.
Black Friday gives way to Red Santa Sunday.
Santas: “Does this red suit make me look fat?”
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Further proof that it’s a real son of bitch to find Hanukkah items this year…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Everyone feels safe at this event. Richard Marx is heading security…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Jesus, man! The ultimate Political Correct dude. China may not appreciate Jesus, but all of the made in China gifts could fool you. Trump somehow ties it all together.
Like or Dislike: 0 0