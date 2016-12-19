  • Facebook
OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill   ·   Monday, December 19, 2016   ·   34 Comments

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM


multiclaus

Francisco Seco / AP

Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.

FILED UNDER: Contests, Rodney Dill

About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.

Comments

  1. Tony W says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 07:21

    You’d better watch out! Thousands showed up for the Trump look-alike contest.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  2. Mu says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 07:22

    “Wave to daddy, he’s the guy in the red coat”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  3. Guarneri says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 07:24

    And with the electoral college process complete and Hillary officially retired, thousands took to the streets chanting “our gift to you.”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 1

  4. Guarneri says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 07:28

    Most saw a throng of Santas in a holiday March; but the OTB commentariat saw disguises……and the Russians!!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 2

  5. markm says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 08:22

    “Festivus Local 642 marches in solidarity to bring attention to the inherent dangers of lap photography when you or your child is a Fatty McFat….”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  6. rachel says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 08:47

    Where’s Waldo Kris Kringle?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  7. Hal_10000 says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 09:20

    Putin’s Red Army invasion proved to be less than advertised.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 0

  8. Hal_10000 says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 09:21

    Trump’s deportations began, oddly, with the expulsion of undocumented citizens of the North Pole.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  9. Doug Mataconis says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 09:49

    The most elite battalion of fighters assembles for the annual final battle in this year’s War On Christmas.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  10. fustian24 says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 09:54

    Thought it might be a Trump crowd until I realized no one was wearing gold.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  11. fustian24 says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 09:55

    Waldo is next to the guy in the Santa suit.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  12. fustian24 says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 09:57

    The electoral college is very festive with all of the Trump delegates in red and the Clinton delegates in blue.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  13. DrDaveT says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 10:02

    Flash Kringle.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 1

  14. DrDaveT says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 10:05

    “…and don’t ever feed them after Christmas Eve.”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 1

  15. rodney dill says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 10:17

    That’s a lot of Ho’s

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 0

  16. Franklin says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 10:49

    Now THIS is an electoral landslide!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  17. pennywit says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 11:01

    Madrid citizens come out of the Claus-et.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  18. CSK says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 11:05

    In an effort to upstage Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls, Madrid held its own Running of the Santas.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  19. fustian24 says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 11:12

    A compromise was worked out where immigration from Syria could continue as long as all of the immigrants wore Santa suits.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  20. fustian24 says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 11:35

    It’s beginning to look a lot like SPEXIT…!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  21. barbintheboonies says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 11:50

    The Dugger Christmas, family. Photo?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  22. al-Alameda says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 14:35

    @rodney dill:

    That’s a lot of Ho’s

    … and … we have a winner

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  23. jd says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 18:10

    Department of Energy scientists desperately try to blend in with a bell-ringer.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  24. john430 says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 18:58

    Q: Can you spot that Jewish guy, Paul Hooson?

    A: He’s on the right, just left of center, wearing a red yarmulke

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  25. john430 says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 19:01

    Social Justice Warriors on their annual Lemmings to the Sea marathon.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  26. john430 says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 19:03

    Rally for the “Red-Suited Lives Matter” folks

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  27. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 19:24

    Million Santa March?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  28. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 19:30

    At the two retail stores that Paul Hooson works at, they don’t have any Hanukkah items this year, so when customers ask for Hanukkah items, the clerks tell them, “Go see Paul Hooson, he’s the only Jewish thing we have this year…”.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  29. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 19:45

    At first a little Jewish boy felt left out and began to cry. ” No Santa for me..”.

    His mother told him, “But we still decorate our home, have a Hanukkah bush, and you get eight days of gifts…”.

    Then he felt better…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  30. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, December 19, 2016 at 19:45

    At first a little Jewish boy felt left out and began to cry. ” No Santa for me..”.

    His mother told him, “But we still decorate our home, have a Hanukkah bush, and you get eight days of gifts…”.

    Then he felt better…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  31. john430 says:
    Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 00:05

    Irate Santas protest UPS and FedEx rate hikes this year.

    Black Friday gives way to Red Santa Sunday.

    Santas: “Does this red suit make me look fat?”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  32. Paul Hooson says:
    Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 20:41

    Further proof that it’s a real son of bitch to find Hanukkah items this year…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  33. Paul Hooson says:
    Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 22:36

    Everyone feels safe at this event. Richard Marx is heading security…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  34. Aelio says:
    Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 22:55

    Jesus, man! The ultimate Political Correct dude. China may not appreciate Jesus, but all of the made in China gifts could fool you. Trump somehow ties it all together.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

