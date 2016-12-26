  • Facebook
OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill   ·   Monday, December 26, 2016   ·   6 Comments

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM


nutcracker

Muhammed Elshamy / Getty Images

Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.

Comments

  1. Doug Mataconis says:
    Monday, December 26, 2016 at 11:17

    It’s too bad the Stevens family decided to tone down their outdoor Christmas display this year.

  2. CSK says:
    Monday, December 26, 2016 at 11:37

    President-elect Trump ordered his Secret Service detail to dress appropriately for the season.

  3. john430 says:
    Monday, December 26, 2016 at 12:43

    Israeli Embassy in D.C. (note Stars of David) celebrates Hanukkah, Christmas and Obama’s leaving office.

  4. john430 says:
    Monday, December 26, 2016 at 12:48

    North Korea HQ celebrates Dec. 25th as birth of savior Kim Jong Un

  5. Hal_10000 says:
    Monday, December 26, 2016 at 13:06

    Home Alone 3: The Nutcracker

  6. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, December 26, 2016 at 13:52

    Trump takes offense at Obama referring to him as ‘President-elect Nut, the cracker.’

