OTB Caption Contest
· Monday, December 26, 2016 ·
Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM
Muhammed Elshamy / Getty Images
Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.
Online Journal of Politics and Foreign Affairs
About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.
Comments
It’s too bad the Stevens family decided to tone down their outdoor Christmas display this year.
President-elect Trump ordered his Secret Service detail to dress appropriately for the season.
Israeli Embassy in D.C. (note Stars of David) celebrates Hanukkah, Christmas and Obama’s leaving office.
North Korea HQ celebrates Dec. 25th as birth of savior Kim Jong Un
Home Alone 3: The Nutcracker
Trump takes offense at Obama referring to him as ‘President-elect Nut, the cracker.’
