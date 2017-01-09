OTB Caption Contest
· Monday, January 9, 2017 ·
Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM
Sergey Anisimov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.
Online Journal of Politics and Foreign Affairs
About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.
Comments
Trump’s courier arrives.
Hilary starts the 2020 campaign early, and she’s not leaving out any groups however minor.
Having failed dismally at the remake of “Ben Hur”, Hollywood attempts another remake in another century and another hemisphere; perhaps on another planet far, far away.
Trump grabs the reins while Pelosi & Schumer continue yelping.
Putin guides the 2016 U.S. election.
White reindeer, white snow, white tepees, white shirt – racist!
The Democrats swear to take on the role of Santa, promising to give away anything and everything to their constituency, if only they put them back in office.
Excuse me, while I whip this out . . .
Black Hooves Matter.
As promised, many Democrats are high-tailing it to Canada after the election.
This picture was taken in Russia. But just beyond the rope barrier you can see Sarah Palin’s house.
now THIS, this … is what White nationalism is all about
Four years into the Trump Administration, Washington DC feels somehow different.
Putin initiates Russia’s new national pastime: the running of the Republicans.
They never let poor Rudolph join in any reindeer games. Bastards
“I’ll never get this mofo pig off the ground with Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen down with the flu.”
Once Hollywood started down the path of greenlighting films specifically to please markets like China, it was just a matter of time before we saw the standalone prequel focusing on The Phantom Menace‘s podracer Sebulba and his youth in Murmansk.
Loved Ben, hated Hur…
“From the land of ice and snow, the Yak race from the world below…”.
President Trump’s first executive order? Meryl Streep gets exiled to Siberia…
Sarah Palin can see Meryl Streep’s home in exile from her place…
Future site of the 2020 Republican National Convention, which
will be sponsored by the color White
@al-Alameda:
“and the number 1”
“Hurry up you damn snow-yaks! It’s nearly time for Erin Burnett on CNN and papa’s love-muscle needs a workout!”.
“Holy crap! I’ve got to hurry home to watch MOESHA on cable!”.
“Some people just leave their Christmas decorations up way too long. Just saying…”.
“Gez! 2017 and no flying cars with heating and a glass top! Thank you George Jetson!”.
An Eskimo has a housefire. The first thing he rescues is the icecube tray…
Not surprisingly, the most popular adult video rentals around these parts involve snowballing…
“The rats grow rather large around these parts. So, I decided to put them to work. You can’t blame me…”.
“Oy Vey! If not for the Eskimo wife trading, I’d move to Miami!”.
That’s one way to get around in Washington when it snows !
Iditarudolph.
An act of sled of hand?
“Hurry! Pottery Barn closes at 6pm!”.
Not pictured here is Rudolph. His antlers looked close enough to a Menorah, so he’s doing duty at that Jewish event today…
You might think this is Alaska, but it’s actually a town in West Virginia with a really bad problem with dandruff…
I hate to say it, but Uber service kind of sucks around here…
Miamians revel in 36 inches of global warming.
Meryl Streep races to halt the inauguration.
When you order a pizza around here, it is guaranteed to arrive in 30 days or less, or it’s free!
Kind of like Oprah, the yaks left prizes under the seat…
Kevin Costner’s WATERWORLD seemed bad. But, this DANDRUFFWORLD seems even worse…
THE TOP FIVE BAD CAPTIONS FOR THIS CONTEST
5. Yakky Yak, don’t sled back…
4. Jingle Bells, shotgun shells, oh what fun in a New York rat driven sleigh…
3. Uh, let me guess, Rosebud?
2. A mental patient shows his doctor this photo. “Look doctor! There’s a teepee and there’s a wigwam! A teepee, a wigwam!”. The doctor tells him, “Calm down, you’re two tents!”.
And, drum roll…
1. The heartbreak of psoriasis?’.
Meryl Streep arrives at the Golden Globes this year in style.
Putin helped Trump win? Inuit all along!
