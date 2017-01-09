  • Facebook
OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill   ·   Monday, January 9, 2017   ·   45 Comments

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM


benhur

Sergey Anisimov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.

FILED UNDER: Contests, Rodney Dill

About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.

Comments

  1. James Pearce says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 06:39

    Trump’s courier arrives.

  2. Mu says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 08:13

    Hilary starts the 2020 campaign early, and she’s not leaving out any groups however minor.

  3. Lilimarlene says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 08:55

    Having failed dismally at the remake of “Ben Hur”, Hollywood attempts another remake in another century and another hemisphere; perhaps on another planet far, far away.

  4. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 09:32

    Trump grabs the reins while Pelosi & Schumer continue yelping.

  5. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 09:45

    Putin guides the 2016 U.S. election.

  6. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10:11

    White reindeer, white snow, white tepees, white shirt – racist!

  7. Jack says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10:21

    The Democrats swear to take on the role of Santa, promising to give away anything and everything to their constituency, if only they put them back in office.

  8. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10:23

    Excuse me, while I whip this out . . .

  9. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10:25

    Black Hooves Matter.

  10. Franklin says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10:29

    As promised, many Democrats are high-tailing it to Canada after the election.

  11. Franklin says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10:31

    This picture was taken in Russia. But just beyond the rope barrier you can see Sarah Palin’s house.

  12. al-Alameda says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10:34

    now THIS, this … is what White nationalism is all about

  13. Tony W says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 11:36

    Four years into the Trump Administration, Washington DC feels somehow different.

  14. Hal_10000 says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 11:47

    Putin initiates Russia’s new national pastime: the running of the Republicans.

  15. barbintheboonies says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 12:30

    They never let poor Rudolph join in any reindeer games. Bastards

  16. rodney dill says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 13:05

    “I’ll never get this mofo pig off the ground with Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen down with the flu.”

  17. Jon Waltz says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 15:07

    Once Hollywood started down the path of greenlighting films specifically to please markets like China, it was just a matter of time before we saw the standalone prequel focusing on The Phantom Menace‘s podracer Sebulba and his youth in Murmansk.

  18. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 17:34

    Loved Ben, hated Hur…

  19. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 17:35

    “From the land of ice and snow, the Yak race from the world below…”.

  20. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 17:51

    President Trump’s first executive order? Meryl Streep gets exiled to Siberia…

  21. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 17:53

    Sarah Palin can see Meryl Streep’s home in exile from her place…

  22. al-Alameda says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 18:03

    Future site of the 2020 Republican National Convention, which
    will be sponsored by the color White

  23. Tony W says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 18:25

    @al-Alameda:

    which will be sponsored by the color White

    “and the number 1”

  24. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 19:32

    “Hurry up you damn snow-yaks! It’s nearly time for Erin Burnett on CNN and papa’s love-muscle needs a workout!”.

  25. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 19:34

    “Holy crap! I’ve got to hurry home to watch MOESHA on cable!”.

  26. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 19:38

    “Some people just leave their Christmas decorations up way too long. Just saying…”.

  27. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 19:52

    “Gez! 2017 and no flying cars with heating and a glass top! Thank you George Jetson!”.

  28. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 19:56

    An Eskimo has a housefire. The first thing he rescues is the icecube tray…

  29. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 19:57

    Not surprisingly, the most popular adult video rentals around these parts involve snowballing…

  30. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 20:02

    “The rats grow rather large around these parts. So, I decided to put them to work. You can’t blame me…”.

  31. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 21:55

    “Oy Vey! If not for the Eskimo wife trading, I’d move to Miami!”.

  32. Tyrell says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 22:08

    That’s one way to get around in Washington when it snows !

  33. DrDaveT says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 22:48

    Iditarudolph.

  34. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 22:52

    An act of sled of hand?

  35. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 23:10

    “Hurry! Pottery Barn closes at 6pm!”.

  36. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 23:14

    Not pictured here is Rudolph. His antlers looked close enough to a Menorah, so he’s doing duty at that Jewish event today…

  37. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 23:18

    You might think this is Alaska, but it’s actually a town in West Virginia with a really bad problem with dandruff…

  38. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 23:19

    I hate to say it, but Uber service kind of sucks around here…

  39. john430 says:
    Monday, January 9, 2017 at 23:38

    Miamians revel in 36 inches of global warming.

    Meryl Streep races to halt the inauguration.

  40. Paul Hooson says:
    Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 01:24

    When you order a pizza around here, it is guaranteed to arrive in 30 days or less, or it’s free!

  41. Paul Hooson says:
    Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 01:32

    Kind of like Oprah, the yaks left prizes under the seat…

  42. Paul Hooson says:
    Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 01:35

    Kevin Costner’s WATERWORLD seemed bad. But, this DANDRUFFWORLD seems even worse…

  43. Paul Hooson says:
    Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 01:48

    THE TOP FIVE BAD CAPTIONS FOR THIS CONTEST

    5. Yakky Yak, don’t sled back…

    4. Jingle Bells, shotgun shells, oh what fun in a New York rat driven sleigh…

    3. Uh, let me guess, Rosebud?

    2. A mental patient shows his doctor this photo. “Look doctor! There’s a teepee and there’s a wigwam! A teepee, a wigwam!”. The doctor tells him, “Calm down, you’re two tents!”.

    And, drum roll…

    1. The heartbreak of psoriasis?’.

  44. Tony W says:
    Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 07:34

    Meryl Streep arrives at the Golden Globes this year in style.

  45. Franklin says:
    Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 10:47

    Putin helped Trump win? Inuit all along!

