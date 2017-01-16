  • Facebook
OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill   ·   Monday, January 16, 2017   ·   26 Comments

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM


callitanight

Michael Reynolds/EPA

Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.

About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.

Comments

  1. C. Clavin says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 07:50

    Here’s to one of the most productive and effective Presidency’s…and to those who are too bigoted to acknowledge it.

  2. al-Ameda says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 08:06

    ” … and finally, to those of you who voted for Jill Stein … are you happy, really?”

  3. C. Clavin says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 08:25

    Here’s to the guy who spent 5 years trying like hell to de-legitimize me, and is now crying like a little child because Putin and Comey de-legitimized him.

  4. C. Clavin says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 08:26

    Now you got Trump for 4 years…good fwcking luck.

  5. rodney dill says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 08:57

    Passing the torch from the original #NotMyPresident to the new #NotMyPresident

  6. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 09:37

    And the band played on not . . . silence of the shams.

  7. Hal_10000 says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 09:38

    Obama stunned the press by announcing his first post-Presidential job will be a remake of the Great Gatsby.

  8. Hal_10000 says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 09:39

    “And my final toast: to the Republicans! Now you have Trump in office. Hahahahahahahahahahahaha. Snort. Hahahahahahaha.”

  9. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 09:46

    “Here’s to elections having consequences . . . dammit!”

  10. Mu says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 09:48

    The President had one last surprise, using Halestorm’s version of “Here’s to us” for his final toast.

  11. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 10:08

    “My legacy is toast . . . . uh, I mean, a toast to my legacy.”

  12. Terry says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 11:20

    We had joy, we had fun
    We had seasons in the sun
    But the wine and the song
    Like the seasons have all gone

  13. Elizabeth says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 13:42

    Th-th-th-that’s all folks!

  14. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 18:08

    “Hey, let’s offer a toast to the band! Band? Band?…”.

  15. Franklin says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 19:36

    Elvis … has left the building.

  16. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 19:58

    “Oh wow, that Doors’ cover band must be done playing, “When The Music’s Over”?”.

  17. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 20:03

    “Hey, let’s hear it for Ford Motors who intends to have a new version of the Ford Bronco ready for 2020….I hear O.J. is pre-ordering a white one in time for his parole release. I got a million of them. Goodnight and drive safely!”.

  18. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 20:21

    Obama: “Here’s to the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King, a man of God who opposed racial discrimination as sin!”.

    Trump: “Here’s to Martin Luther King Day, an opportunity for mattress and furniture sales for discriminating tastes!”.

  19. Aelio says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 21:27

    Obama raised his arm too much, time to criticize him. Obama offered a toast to everyone. Did he mean it? Did it have a double meaning? Did a toast imply Trump? Such a Social Justice Warrior, oh I mean a loser. The left had forgotten what it was like to hate their president. 8 years do that to people.

  20. Guarneri says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 22:16

    The band ? Well, they drank this stuff here and, um…..

  21. Guarneri says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 22:28

    So there I was in Flint. It’s the damnedest thing….as you can see, get a flame near this stuff……

  22. Franklin says:
    Monday, January 16, 2017 at 23:41

    This is Rodney choosing a picture for no other reason than it was taken by a Michael Reynolds.

  23. Franklin says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 10:34

    “And now I’m going to sing a little a capella number for you. It’s called ‘Send In The Clowns’.”

  24. rodney dill says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 10:41


    Here’s to Donald
    Yes, He’s upper class,
    Here’s to Donald
    He’s a horses ass.
    So drink, chug-a-lug chug-a-lug chug-a-lug

  25. al-Alameda says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 12:08

    “Marty? Marty Sheen? Yeah, cue up that Doors tune, you know, the one you guys used in Apocalypse Now … “This is The End,” something like that, yep”

  26. barbintheboonies says:
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 12:25

    Obama shows up to Trump`s inauguration, but the band chickened out. He asks everyone to raise their glass, and says: It`s going to be a long four years folks, drink up.

