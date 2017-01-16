OTB Caption Contest
· Monday, January 16, 2017 ·
Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM
Michael Reynolds/EPA
Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.
Online Journal of Politics and Foreign Affairs
About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.
Comments
Here’s to one of the most productive and effective Presidency’s…and to those who are too bigoted to acknowledge it.
Like or Dislike: 3 2
” … and finally, to those of you who voted for Jill Stein … are you happy, really?”
Like or Dislike: 4 1
Here’s to the guy who spent 5 years trying like hell to de-legitimize me, and is now crying like a little child because Putin and Comey de-legitimized him.
Like or Dislike: 4 1
Now you got Trump for 4 years…good fwcking luck.
Like or Dislike: 1 1
Passing the torch from the original #NotMyPresident to the new #NotMyPresident
Like or Dislike: 4 0
And the band played on not . . . silence of the shams.
Like or Dislike: 2 1
Obama stunned the press by announcing his first post-Presidential job will be a remake of the Great Gatsby.
Like or Dislike: 2 1
“And my final toast: to the Republicans! Now you have Trump in office. Hahahahahahahahahahahaha. Snort. Hahahahahahaha.”
Like or Dislike: 3 0
“Here’s to elections having consequences . . . dammit!”
Like or Dislike: 1 0
The President had one last surprise, using Halestorm’s version of “Here’s to us” for his final toast.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“My legacy is toast . . . . uh, I mean, a toast to my legacy.”
Like or Dislike: 2 3
We had joy, we had fun
We had seasons in the sun
But the wine and the song
Like the seasons have all gone
Like or Dislike: 3 0
Th-th-th-that’s all folks!
Like or Dislike: 2 0
“Hey, let’s offer a toast to the band! Band? Band?…”.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Elvis … has left the building.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
“Oh wow, that Doors’ cover band must be done playing, “When The Music’s Over”?”.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“Hey, let’s hear it for Ford Motors who intends to have a new version of the Ford Bronco ready for 2020….I hear O.J. is pre-ordering a white one in time for his parole release. I got a million of them. Goodnight and drive safely!”.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Obama: “Here’s to the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King, a man of God who opposed racial discrimination as sin!”.
Trump: “Here’s to Martin Luther King Day, an opportunity for mattress and furniture sales for discriminating tastes!”.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Obama raised his arm too much, time to criticize him. Obama offered a toast to everyone. Did he mean it? Did it have a double meaning? Did a toast imply Trump? Such a Social Justice Warrior, oh I mean a loser. The left had forgotten what it was like to hate their president. 8 years do that to people.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
The band ? Well, they drank this stuff here and, um…..
Like or Dislike: 0 0
So there I was in Flint. It’s the damnedest thing….as you can see, get a flame near this stuff……
Like or Dislike: 0 0
This is Rodney choosing a picture for no other reason than it was taken by a Michael Reynolds.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
“And now I’m going to sing a little a capella number for you. It’s called ‘Send In The Clowns’.”
Like or Dislike: 0 0
♬
Here’s to Donald
Yes, He’s upper class,
Here’s to Donald
He’s a horses ass.
So drink, chug-a-lug chug-a-lug chug-a-lug
♬
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“Marty? Marty Sheen? Yeah, cue up that Doors tune, you know, the one you guys used in Apocalypse Now … “This is The End,” something like that, yep”
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Obama shows up to Trump`s inauguration, but the band chickened out. He asks everyone to raise their glass, and says: It`s going to be a long four years folks, drink up.
Like or Dislike: 0 0