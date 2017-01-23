  • Facebook
OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill   ·   Monday, January 23, 2017   ·   41 Comments

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM


poundit

Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.

FILED UNDER: Contests, Rodney Dill

About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.

Comments

  1. Franklin says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 06:28

    I offer this fist to all the women voters.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 0

  2. Garrett says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 06:58

    “White power”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 8 Thumb down 0

  3. Moctavius says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 07:03

    “Say it loud! I’m orange and I’m proud!”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0

  4. James Pearce says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 08:19

    And dying in your beds many years from now, would you be willing to trade all the days from this day to that for one chance, just one chance to come back here and tell our enemies that they may take our lives, but they’ll never take our freedom!!!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  5. Mu says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 08:24

    “And now everybody: We will we will ROCK YOU”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  6. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 08:26

    “Orange is beautiful!”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  7. Tony W says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 09:47

    “Blut und Boden!!”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  8. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 09:49

    “I am Trump! Hear me roar!”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  9. al-Ameda says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 10:01

    “You WILL listen to me, damn it!”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  10. Franklin says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 11:03

    Listen, I don’t punch down, people. Who said that? Look, I’m punching up right now!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  11. Moosebreath says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 11:06

    Anyone who says I have small hands better watch out. This fist is YUUUUUGE!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  12. Hal_10000 says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 11:07

    The nation was horrified to see Donald Trump’s O face.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  13. Hal_10000 says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 11:08

    Donald Trump raises the tiny iron fist of authoritarianism over the United States.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 1

  14. Hal_10000 says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 11:08

    “I hold her, in my five hands, the future of the United States.”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  15. Mr. Bluster says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 12:20

    Power to the Pud!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  16. rodney dill says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 13:07

    “….and then I’ll grab the pussybull by the alternative facts and….”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  17. rodney dill says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 14:01

    “Guess what? I got a fever! And the only prescription.. is more cowbell!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  18. Aelio says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 17:36

    10%, wink-wink, nudge-nudge, say no more, say no more. NASA wanted a budget to send us to Mars and beyond. How about NASA pays us instead?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  19. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 18:47

    Well, he kept his campaign promise that if elected that he would argue about his inauguration crowd size. We should give him that much…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  20. DrDaveT says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 18:50

    “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in: to bind the mouths of the press, to care for him who can afford it, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace through nuking the crap out of any who oppose it.”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  21. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 18:51

    “I’m mad as hell, and not going to seek professional help for it!”.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  22. rodney dill says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 19:15

    @Aelio: He’ll get the Martians to pay for it.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  23. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 20:00

    The Alt right, Alt reality President

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  24. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 20:03

    “The media is all liars! Everyone knows that 14 zillion persons attended my inauguration! More than everyone on Earth and Mars combined!”.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  25. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 20:04

    You’re Fired Up?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  26. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 20:08

    “I see that the short bus to crazytown is now picking up passengers….”.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  27. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 20:13

    “Napoleon hat? Where’s his Napoleon hat?”,

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  28. Dumb Brit says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 22:34

    Open hand was so 1933

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  29. Guarneri says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 23:21

    Arsenio lives !!!!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  30. Guarneri says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 23:24

    How’d I do it? Jill took scissors, Hillary took paper, and I took rocks !!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  31. Guarneri says:
    Monday, January 23, 2017 at 23:36

    Witnesses said he just stood over her yelling “get up and fight, sucker!”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  32. Paul Hooson says:
    Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 00:28

    “I’m going outside and starting up the car. As a Jew, I’m afraid the Hitler salute is coming up next!…”.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  33. flat earth luddite says:
    Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 02:52

    As God is my witness, I knew turkeys could fly! Yugely fly! Like my flying fist of victory!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  34. Paul Hooson says:
    Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 03:43

    Proof that mankind is not as well evolved as was once thought…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  35. Paul Hooson says:
    Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 03:46

    Just discovered that he told the truth, so told a lie to cover it up…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  36. Paul Hooson says:
    Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 03:49

    If only Norman Rockwell had painted portraits of anger, madness and mental illness

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  37. Paul Hooson says:
    Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 19:46

    “I hate to say it, but I found Barry Goldwater appealing, but Donald Trump appalling…”.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  38. Paul Hooson says:
    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 05:04

    SPRINGTIME FOR HITLER?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  39. Franklin says:
    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 09:36

    Trump pantomimes what he likes to do to Putin.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  40. al-Alameda says:
    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 10:54

    “Ich bin ein … I mean … Rossiya zanimayet pervoye mesto”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  41. Paul Hooson says:
    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 16:06

    “I’m mad as hell at the passing of Mary Tyler Moore!….But, thank God James Lipton is Ok!”.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

