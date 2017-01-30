OTB Caption Contest
· Monday, January 30, 2017 ·
Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM
VCG/Getty Images
Comments
After losing the election, Hilary Clinton became a greeter at Chicks r’ us
It’s so great for white people to be able to joke about the president after 8 yrs.
The 2016 election was the people saying a giant “Cluck You” to the elites. Now the chickens are coming home to roost.
President Trump – Making America Finger Lickin’ Good Again.
To commemorate the inauguration of Donald Trump, the Peeps Candy Company unveiled its latest creation just in time for Presidents Day.
This is the result of a Super Bowl promo in China, combining a Falcon, President Trump & Tom Brady inflatable.
Trump’s replacement symbol for the American eagle was met with mixed reviews.
I’m a chicken hawk and the rest of the world is a chicken!
Just give me enough to wet my beak.
“Yeah, I’m White, you going to do something about it?”
150,000 golden hair units on a chicken hawk make the best reality TV show. Bannon: we got this! Trump: totally. Absolutely. Supremely so.
@Hal_10000: From Bald Eagle to Pompadour Rooster
“You’re fried!”
“Ok, now Trump’s gone too far!”.
The Trump children can always recognize a Christmas present from their dad…
China may have second thoughts about celebrating The Year of The Rooster with this political turkey.
Like the president, he loves to “Tweet Tweet!”.
Like the president, a dumb cluck?
Ceelo Green is doing the Grammys again?
Ostentatious and full of hot air … a stunning facsimile!
“Tweety” bird?
Strangely, he also paid some Russian chicks for watersports as well…
Foghorn Leghorn should be so proud…
Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Spending some time and actual effort to generate a superb article…
but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and never manage to get anything
done.
