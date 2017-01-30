  • Facebook
OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill   ·   Monday, January 30, 2017   ·   24 Comments

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM


trumpooster

VCG/Getty Images

Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.

About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.

Comments

  Mu says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 07:44

    After losing the election, Hilary Clinton became a greeter at Chicks r' us

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  bill says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 08:40

    It's so great for white people to be able to joke about the president after 8 yrs.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  Moosebreath says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 08:46

    The 2016 election was the people saying a giant "Cluck You" to the elites. Now the chickens are coming home to roost.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0

  RockThisTown says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 09:57

    President Trump – Making America Finger Lickin' Good Again.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0

  CSK says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 10:12

    To commemorate the inauguration of Donald Trump, the Peeps Candy Company unveiled its latest creation just in time for Presidents Day.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  RockThisTown says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 10:18

    This is the result of a Super Bowl promo in China, combining a Falcon, President Trump & Tom Brady inflatable.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  Hal_10000 says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 10:33

    Trump's replacement symbol for the American eagle was met with mixed reviews.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 0

  Franklin says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 12:04

    I'm a chicken hawk and the rest of the world is a chicken!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  barbintheboonies says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 12:45

    Just give me enough to wet my beak.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  al-Alameda says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 13:14

    "Yeah, I'm White, you going to do something about it?"

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  Aelio says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 14:49

    150,000 golden hair units on a chicken hawk make the best reality TV show. Bannon: we got this! Trump: totally. Absolutely. Supremely so.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  rodney dill says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 15:09

    @Hal_10000: From Bald Eagle to Pompadour Rooster

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  RockThisTown says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 15:31

    "You're fried!"

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0

  Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 15:32

    "Ok, now Trump's gone too far!".

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 15:41

    The Trump children can always recognize a Christmas present from their dad…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  john430 says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 15:45

    China may have second thoughts about celebrating The Year of The Rooster with this political turkey.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 19:37

    Like the president, he loves to "Tweet Tweet!".

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, January 30, 2017 at 21:37

    Like the president, a dumb cluck?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  rodney dill says:
    Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 06:39

    Ceelo Green is doing the Grammys again?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  Franklin says:
    Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 09:38

    Ostentatious and full of hot air … a stunning facsimile!

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

  Paul Hooson says:
    Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 20:03

    "Tweety" bird?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  Paul Hooson says:
    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 03:49

    Strangely, he also paid some Russian chicks for watersports as well…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  Paul Hooson says:
    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 17:02

    Foghorn Leghorn should be so proud…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

  ultimas noticias do flamengo says:
    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 17:53

    Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Spending some time and actual effort to generate a superb article…
    but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and never manage to get anything
    done.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

