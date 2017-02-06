  • Facebook
OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill   ·   Monday, February 6, 2017   ·   22 Comments

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM


landoficeandsnow

Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.

FILED UNDER: Contests, Rodney Dill

About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.

Comments

  1. Tyrell says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 07:17

    “You think all this stuff will get through customs ?”

  2. Moosebreath says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 07:26

    Sorry, but Minnesota didn’t even make the playoffs this year, much less the Super Bowl.

  3. Mu says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 08:16

    The ban on Muslim immigration lead to opportunities for new groups.

  4. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 08:23

    Trump’s airport screenings are causing people to seek other modes of travel.

  5. Aelio says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 08:47

    If only the Vikings had built a wall instead of boats!

  6. gVOR08 says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 09:09

    Join the Navy!

  7. Hal_10000 says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 10:16

    Steve Bannon and the Alt Right head up the Potomac River to take their place in the Trump Administration.

  8. Franklin says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 10:38

    Thor looks tough and confident, but right now he’s trying to remember which side is starboard.

  9. OzarkHillbilly says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 10:41

    Make America Great Again!

  10. OzarkHillbilly says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 10:45

    This is what Trump saw in his head as he rode the escalator down to announce his candidacy.

    Unfortunately, it’s probably true.

  11. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 10:47

    After Hillary’s loss, Bill forms his own Rape, Pillage & Plunder Support Group.

  12. al-Alameda says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 11:00

    “Wait a minute, this isn’t L.A.!”

  13. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 11:03

    The best Viking joke I can think of is . . . Adrian Peterson. Bam!

  14. DrDaveT says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 13:01

    ♫ “Spam, spam, spam, spam, …” ♫

  15. DrDaveT says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 13:05

    Longboats are just compensation for short fingers.

  16. gVOR08 says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 14:59

    We’re here in reply to President Trump’s phone call to Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson of Iceland.

  17. Franklin says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 15:29

    Researchers have discovered an actual basket of deplorables.

  18. gVOR08 says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 15:34

    Remember last week when you detained and questioned our ex Prime Minister?

  19. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 15:40

    Sadly, their manager just lost his job after he ordered them to burn the village, then loot it…

  20. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 15:43

    A scene a small Jewish merchant sure doesn’t want to see…

  21. john430 says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 16:40

    Viking: “Deplorables, eh? Get ready for a whole effing boatload of us!”

    Viking: “Deplorables, eh? Well get ready for us. We just came from the Voter Registrar’s office.”

    Viking: “Deplorables, eh? Just wait till you see what we do to you in 2018!”

  22. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 16:47

    “Do you know how many Vikings they can get on a ship?”.

    “No, can you hum it?”.

