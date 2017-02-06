OTB Caption Contest
· Monday, February 6, 2017 ·
Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM
Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images
Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.
Online Journal of Politics and Foreign Affairs
Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM
Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.
About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.
|
About
Archives
Policies
Privacy
Disclosures
Contact
Sitemap
|
US Politics
- Congress
|
World Politics
- Africa
- Asia
- Europe
|National Security
|
Entertainment
- Contests
- Humor
- Sports
|
Business & Economics
Gender Issues
Law & the Courts
Media
Race & Politics
Religion
Science & Technology
Best of OTB
All Original Content Copyright 2003-2017 by OTB. All Rights Reserved
Comments
“You think all this stuff will get through customs ?”
Like or Dislike: 2 0
Sorry, but Minnesota didn’t even make the playoffs this year, much less the Super Bowl.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
The ban on Muslim immigration lead to opportunities for new groups.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
Trump’s airport screenings are causing people to seek other modes of travel.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
If only the Vikings had built a wall instead of boats!
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Join the Navy!
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Steve Bannon and the Alt Right head up the Potomac River to take their place in the Trump Administration.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Thor looks tough and confident, but right now he’s trying to remember which side is starboard.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Make America Great Again!
Like or Dislike: 1 0
This is what Trump saw in his head as he rode the escalator down to announce his candidacy.
Unfortunately, it’s probably true.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
After Hillary’s loss, Bill forms his own Rape, Pillage & Plunder Support Group.
Like or Dislike: 0 1
“Wait a minute, this isn’t L.A.!”
Like or Dislike: 0 0
The best Viking joke I can think of is . . . Adrian Peterson. Bam!
Like or Dislike: 1 0
♫ “Spam, spam, spam, spam, …” ♫
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Longboats are just compensation for short fingers.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
We’re here in reply to President Trump’s phone call to Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson of Iceland.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Researchers have discovered an actual basket of deplorables.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Remember last week when you detained and questioned our ex Prime Minister?
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Sadly, their manager just lost his job after he ordered them to burn the village, then loot it…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
A scene a small Jewish merchant sure doesn’t want to see…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Viking: “Deplorables, eh? Get ready for a whole effing boatload of us!”
Viking: “Deplorables, eh? Well get ready for us. We just came from the Voter Registrar’s office.”
Viking: “Deplorables, eh? Just wait till you see what we do to you in 2018!”
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“Do you know how many Vikings they can get on a ship?”.
“No, can you hum it?”.
Like or Dislike: 0 0