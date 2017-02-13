OTB Caption Contest
· Monday, February 13, 2017 ·
Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM
Alvaro Barrientos/AP
Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.
Comments
“Jez, DEVO will do anything for a buck!”.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
ARE WE NOT MEN?…WHO CASH IN ON NEW WAVE..
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“Wow, those Trump cabinet meetings are sort of strange…”.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“What kind of a tribe are you guys anyway?’.
“One that owns a casino…”.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
A surefire way to destroy ISIS. Have these guys join. No terrorist organization can recover from that…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Everyone wanted to play the Tin Man. No one wanted to be Dorothy…
Like or Dislike: 1 0
Perhaps this army isn’t ready for NATO membership after all is said and done…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“Oh-wee-oh-wee-oh…”.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
If Paul Hooson had palace guards…
Like or Dislike: 0 0
The army’s attempt to camouflage its new artillery pieces was a success, but the difficulties in reloading them on the fly made them seem bird-brained.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
In the 21st century the fart amplifiers where only worn for decorative purposes.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
More cowbell.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
Nordstrom introduces the new fashion line to replace Ivanka Trump’s.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
“Hey, is that real fur?”
“It better be or my sheepherder owes me an explanation.”
Like or Dislike: 0 0
I hate to agree with Steve Bannon, but it looks like multiculturalism has finally gone too far.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
The world’s first Rated G film about cross dressing.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Paul Hooson: DEVO or Devos?
Like or Dislike: 0 0
The annual Hair Club for Men Fashion Show featured a striking new use for Donald Trump’s cast-off toupees.
Like or Dislike: 0 0