OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill   ·   Monday, February 13, 2017   ·   18 Comments

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM


joaldunaks

Alvaro Barrientos/AP

Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.

FILED UNDER: Contests, Rodney Dill

About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.

Comments

  1. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 06:11

    “Jez, DEVO will do anything for a buck!”.

  2. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 06:12

    ARE WE NOT MEN?…WHO CASH IN ON NEW WAVE..

  3. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 06:13

    “Wow, those Trump cabinet meetings are sort of strange…”.

  4. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 06:15

    “What kind of a tribe are you guys anyway?’.

    “One that owns a casino…”.

  5. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 06:18

    A surefire way to destroy ISIS. Have these guys join. No terrorist organization can recover from that…

  6. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 06:19

    Everyone wanted to play the Tin Man. No one wanted to be Dorothy…

  7. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 06:24

    Perhaps this army isn’t ready for NATO membership after all is said and done…

  8. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 06:27

    “Oh-wee-oh-wee-oh…”.

  9. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 06:29

    If Paul Hooson had palace guards…

  10. Moosebreath says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 07:18

    The army’s attempt to camouflage its new artillery pieces was a success, but the difficulties in reloading them on the fly made them seem bird-brained.

  11. Mu says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 07:27

    In the 21st century the fart amplifiers where only worn for decorative purposes.

  12. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 08:17

    More cowbell.

  13. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 09:38

    Nordstrom introduces the new fashion line to replace Ivanka Trump’s.

  14. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 09:41

    “Hey, is that real fur?”
    “It better be or my sheepherder owes me an explanation.”

  15. Franklin says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 09:45

    I hate to agree with Steve Bannon, but it looks like multiculturalism has finally gone too far.

  16. Franklin says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 09:50

    The world’s first Rated G film about cross dressing.

  17. Franklin says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 09:52

    @Paul Hooson: DEVO or Devos?

  18. CSK says:
    Monday, February 13, 2017 at 10:17

    The annual Hair Club for Men Fashion Show featured a striking new use for Donald Trump’s cast-off toupees.

