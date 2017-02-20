  • Facebook
OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill   ·   Monday, February 20, 2017   ·   35 Comments

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM


ovaloffice

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.

FILED UNDER: Contests, Rodney Dill

About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.

Comments

  1. Doug Mataconis says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 07:25

    “I’ve decided we’re building a wall across the Northern Border too. Come on, Trudeau, pay up.”

    

    

  2. Stephen Bloom says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 07:33

    How’s that carbon tax coming?

    

    

  3. al-Ameda says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 07:39

    “And so I said, Vlad, you know I’m good for the $800 million, right?”

    

    

  4. Doug Mataconis says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 07:40

    “See? I have normal sized hands. Pretty large hands actually.”

    

    

  5. rodney dill says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 07:53

    Trump: “Canada’s such a wonderful place. I hear Quebec is all hockey players and whores.”
    Trudeau: “Uh…. My wife is from Quebec, Mr. President.”
    Trump: “…and I hear she’s a damn good forward too.”

    

    

  6. Lit3Bolt says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 07:57

    “I mean, you have to admit, these are big hands. Huge. The greatest. I mean, the greatest since – you have to admit – Ronald Reagan, and these hands were bigly. The biggest hands.”

    

    

  7. Mu says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 08:01

    “Spit on it and we have a deal”

    

    

  8. Pete S says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 08:36

    “I thought you were bringing me poutine?”

    

    

  9. Moosebreath says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 08:39

    Nothing up my sleeve.

    

    

  10. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 08:40

    “Hey, what are friends for? You take all the Syrians & we’ll take your oil.”

    

    

  11. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 08:51

    “California for British Columbia & New York for Quebec, deal?”

    

    

  12. Doug Mataconis says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 09:17

    “We’re having the meatloaf for lunch buddy,. Deal?”

    

    

  13. James Pearce says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 09:27

    Now he’s got Donnie as a partner. Any problems, he goes to Donnie. Trouble with the bill? He goes to Donnie. Trouble with the courts, the press, he can call Donnie. But now the guy’s gotta come up with Donnie’s money every week, no matter what. Business bad? “F you, pay me.” Oh, you had a fire? “F you, pay me.” Place got hit by lightning, huh? “F you, pay me.”

    

    

  14. CSK says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 10:10

    “Meh. I’ve seen bigger.”

    

    

  15. OzarkHillbilly says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 10:24

    No way am I touching that hand. Dog only knows what it’s grabbed lately.

    

    

  16. OzarkHillbilly says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 10:26

    @James Pearce: Gotta love Goodfellas. Scorsese’s best.

    

    

  17. OzarkHillbilly says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 10:29

    Trudeau sees no reason to partake in another dick measuring contest.

    

    

  18. Gobsmacked says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 10:44

    I’m the king of the slap-hand game kid. Do you have that in Canada?

    

    

  19. Aelio says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 10:56

    You got the job Trudeau, congrats.

    Trudeau: “Yeah thanks, but I never really wanted it, I was in it just for the buzz and for some secret deals with Russian agents.”

    

    

  20. al-Ameda says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 11:11

    “Justin … that is your name … right? It’s incredible, Jared, isn’t it? Just 4 weeks and I’m already the greatest president in American history! Nobody has achieved what this administration has I have. Incredible! We I have strengthened our partnership with Canada. Strong!”

    

    

  21. EddieInCA says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 11:17

    DT: Go Ahead, Justin. Smell it.

    JT: No thanks. Smelling Melania’s perfume was enough.

    

    

  22. Daryl's other brother Darryl says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 11:24

    See, they even spray-paint my hands orange…now that’s attention to detail you guys don’t see in Canada.

    

    

  23. john430 says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 12:06

    Trump: “I use my right hand. What do Canadians use?”

    Trump: “I wash my hands right after. Do you?”

    

    

  24. rodney dill says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 12:24

    Trudeau: “I never really wanted to be the Canadian Prime Minister…. I always wanted to be a …. Lumberjack”

    

    

  25. rodney dill says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 12:30

    @EddieInCA: Damn….

    

    

  26. Franklin says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 13:16

    So I’m holding that poor gerbil in my hand, and I think, “should I smell it?” I really wanted to smell it, Justin. So I smelled it. It was wonderful.

    

    

  27. barbintheboonies says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 13:57

    Ok this is the deal, You take all our Mexicans and Muslims and we`ll take all your half French. I love Canadians and their whiskey. Great stuff.

    

    

  28. Gobsmacked says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 14:21

    Show me how Canadians grab ’em by the beaver tail.

    

    

  29. Franklin says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 14:26

    Hmm, you say you’re Justin, from Canada? I know another Justin from Canada. Great kid. Sings wonderful. Do you know him?

    

    

  30. Tyrell says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 16:07

    “Skin, bro “

    

    

  31. Paul Hooson says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 16:45

    “I made up fake crime news about Sweden. Mind if I make up fake crime news about your country?”.

    

    

  32. Hal_10000 says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 16:47

    No thanks, Don. I don’t know where that hand’s been.

    

    

  33. Hal_10000 says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 16:48

    “Give me five. On the side. Up high. Down low. Down low. Down low …. Now, come on, kid. This time I swear I won’t pull my hand away.”

    

    

  34. Hal_10000 says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 16:49

    “Quantum computing is like the best computing. It’s a totally new computing. Will be completely quantum. In Trump Tower, it’s all quantum computers. Really the best quantum computers.”

    

    

  35. Rick Almeida says:
    Monday, February 20, 2017 at 17:38

    “No, it’s flat, just like this. If the Earth were round, how would the oceans stick to the surface? Sad!”

    

    

Speak Your Mind

*