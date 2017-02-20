OTB Caption Contest
· Monday, February 20, 2017 ·
Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM
(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.
Online Journal of Politics and Foreign Affairs
About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.
Comments
“I’ve decided we’re building a wall across the Northern Border too. Come on, Trudeau, pay up.”
How’s that carbon tax coming?
“And so I said, Vlad, you know I’m good for the $800 million, right?”
“See? I have normal sized hands. Pretty large hands actually.”
Trump: “Canada’s such a wonderful place. I hear Quebec is all hockey players and whores.”
Trudeau: “Uh…. My wife is from Quebec, Mr. President.”
Trump: “…and I hear she’s a damn good forward too.”
“I mean, you have to admit, these are big hands. Huge. The greatest. I mean, the greatest since – you have to admit – Ronald Reagan, and these hands were bigly. The biggest hands.”
“Spit on it and we have a deal”
“I thought you were bringing me poutine?”
Nothing up my sleeve.
“Hey, what are friends for? You take all the Syrians & we’ll take your oil.”
“California for British Columbia & New York for Quebec, deal?”
“We’re having the meatloaf for lunch buddy,. Deal?”
Now he’s got Donnie as a partner. Any problems, he goes to Donnie. Trouble with the bill? He goes to Donnie. Trouble with the courts, the press, he can call Donnie. But now the guy’s gotta come up with Donnie’s money every week, no matter what. Business bad? “F you, pay me.” Oh, you had a fire? “F you, pay me.” Place got hit by lightning, huh? “F you, pay me.”
“Meh. I’ve seen bigger.”
No way am I touching that hand. Dog only knows what it’s grabbed lately.
@James Pearce: Gotta love Goodfellas. Scorsese’s best.
Trudeau sees no reason to partake in another dick measuring contest.
I’m the king of the slap-hand game kid. Do you have that in Canada?
You got the job Trudeau, congrats.
Trudeau: “Yeah thanks, but I never really wanted it, I was in it just for the buzz and for some secret deals with Russian agents.”
“Justin … that is your name … right? It’s incredible, Jared, isn’t it? Just 4 weeks and I’m already the greatest president in American history! Nobody has achieved what
this administration hasI have. Incredible! WeI have strengthened our partnership with Canada. Strong!”
DT: Go Ahead, Justin. Smell it.
JT: No thanks. Smelling Melania’s perfume was enough.
See, they even spray-paint my hands orange…now that’s attention to detail you guys don’t see in Canada.
Trump: “I use my right hand. What do Canadians use?”
Trump: “I wash my hands right after. Do you?”
Trudeau: “I never really wanted to be the Canadian Prime Minister…. I always wanted to be a …. Lumberjack”
@EddieInCA: Damn….
So I’m holding that poor gerbil in my hand, and I think, “should I smell it?” I really wanted to smell it, Justin. So I smelled it. It was wonderful.
Ok this is the deal, You take all our Mexicans and Muslims and we`ll take all your half French. I love Canadians and their whiskey. Great stuff.
Show me how Canadians grab ’em by the beaver tail.
Hmm, you say you’re Justin, from Canada? I know another Justin from Canada. Great kid. Sings wonderful. Do you know him?
“Skin, bro “
“I made up fake crime news about Sweden. Mind if I make up fake crime news about your country?”.
No thanks, Don. I don’t know where that hand’s been.
“Give me five. On the side. Up high. Down low. Down low. Down low …. Now, come on, kid. This time I swear I won’t pull my hand away.”
“Quantum computing is like the best computing. It’s a totally new computing. Will be completely quantum. In Trump Tower, it’s all quantum computers. Really the best quantum computers.”
“No, it’s flat, just like this. If the Earth were round, how would the oceans stick to the surface? Sad!”
