OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill   ·   Monday, April 17, 2017   ·   23 Comments

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM


pyongyangdips

REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.

FILED UNDER: Contests, Rodney Dill

About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.

Comments

  Mu says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 08:06

    Tasty, but read in Chinese it’s “Frozen Kim Turd”

    

    

  OzarkHillbilly says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 08:41

    These kebabs taste like imperialist American swine! Very good!

    

    

  OzarkHillbilly says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 08:44

    Wow, the spambot is letting me comment today. Too bad that is the only lame joke I have.

    

    

  RockThisTown says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 09:18

    You must try the deep fried dissident on a stick, it’s excellent!

    

    

  RockThisTown says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 09:36

    NK soldiers try out the top ice cream flavors at the Communist State Fair: Kim Jong-unilla, Rocky Dennis Roadman, Death by Chocolate Chipper Machine, Beater Pecan, Oppression & Cream, Nukes & Sprinkles, Special Forces Raspberry Beret, and Goose-Step Berry.

    

    

  RockThisTown says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 09:48

    In a good faith effort, Pence graciously treated NK soldiers to MOAFF: Mother-of-All-Fair-Foods.

    

    

  RockThisTown says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 10:05

    Four out of five NK soldiers agree: this assignment beats clean-up duty at the missile launch site.

    

    

  al-Alameda says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 10:16

    “I assure you comrades, this is the staff management uniform
    at the Manhattan Trump Tower”

    

    

  RockThisTown says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 10:39

    “Deez nuts are makin’ me thirsty!”

    

    

  Franklin says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 10:45

    Did you order the Ice Cream of Sum Yung Gai?

    

    

  Tony W says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 11:41

    Kim Jong Un feeds his family (to his soldiers)

    

    

  Gobsmacked says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 11:55

    Nice, but it still doesn’t make up for hats modelled on Kim’s hair.

    

    

  john430 says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 12:15

    Officer: “You rike? You dead.”

    

    

  DrDaveT says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 13:12

    “Careful — the ice cream is OK, but the stick has failed the last 4 full-scale tests…”

    

    

  Rodney Dill says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 14:01

    @Gobsmacked: That is just an ugly rumor. Look closely at the hat on the left, and you will see that the hat is modeled after the Supreme Leader of the Democratic Peoples Republic of North Korea sitting on a small round stool.

    

    

  Gromitt Gunn says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 15:29

    How can they be called novelties if everyone has one?

    

    

  Gromitt Gunn says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 15:33

    Dear Leader has announced that lactose intolerance is a Western affliction.

    I am fine.

    

    

  Jc says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 16:07

    “Another failed missile launch and you get to try the ice cream my half brother had”…did not leave the troops in Good Humor

    

    

  Jc says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 16:08

    I scream, you scream, we all scream under the North Korean regime!

    

    

  willpate says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 17:40

    “Have you read Trump’s newest tweets?”

    

    

  Franklin says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 21:18

    Dude, we’re under a complete trade embargo, and there’s no cacao or almond trees in North Korea. So WTF are we eating right now?

    

    

  Moosebreath says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 21:20

    I see nothing — NOTHING!

    (for all of us who still remember Hogan’s Heroes)

    

    

  john430 says:
    Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 00:24

    Lick. Don’t bite

    

    

Speak Your Mind

*