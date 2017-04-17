OTB Caption Contest
· Monday, April 17, 2017 ·
Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM
REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Winners for this contest will be announced next weekend.
Online Journal of Politics and Foreign Affairs
About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.
Comments
Tasty, but read in Chinese it’s “Frozen Kim Turd”
Like or Dislike: 1 0
These kebabs taste like imperialist American swine! Very good!
Like or Dislike: 1 0
Wow, the spambot is letting me comment today. Too bad that is the only lame joke I have.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
You must try the deep fried dissident on a stick, it’s excellent!
Like or Dislike: 0 0
NK soldiers try out the top ice cream flavors at the Communist State Fair: Kim Jong-unilla, Rocky Dennis Roadman, Death by Chocolate Chipper Machine, Beater Pecan, Oppression & Cream, Nukes & Sprinkles, Special Forces Raspberry Beret, and Goose-Step Berry.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
In a good faith effort, Pence graciously treated NK soldiers to MOAFF: Mother-of-All-Fair-Foods.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Four out of five NK soldiers agree: this assignment beats clean-up duty at the missile launch site.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“I assure you comrades, this is the staff management uniform
at the Manhattan Trump Tower”
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“Deez nuts are makin’ me thirsty!”
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Did you order the Ice Cream of Sum Yung Gai?
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Kim Jong Un feeds his family (to his soldiers)
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Nice, but it still doesn’t make up for hats modelled on Kim’s hair.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Officer: “You rike? You dead.”
Officer: "You rike? You dead."
“Careful — the ice cream is OK, but the stick has failed the last 4 full-scale tests…”
Like or Dislike: 0 0
@Gobsmacked: That is just an ugly rumor. Look closely at the hat on the left, and you will see that the hat is modeled after the Supreme Leader of the Democratic Peoples Republic of North Korea sitting on a small round stool.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
How can they be called novelties if everyone has one?
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Dear Leader has announced that lactose intolerance is a Western affliction.
I am fine.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
“Another failed missile launch and you get to try the ice cream my half brother had”…did not leave the troops in Good Humor
Like or Dislike: 0 0
I scream, you scream, we all scream under the North Korean regime!
Like or Dislike: 1 0
“Have you read Trump’s newest tweets?”
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Dude, we’re under a complete trade embargo, and there’s no cacao or almond trees in North Korea. So WTF are we eating right now?
Like or Dislike: 0 0
I see nothing — NOTHING!
(for all of us who still remember Hogan’s Heroes)
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Lick. Don’t bite
Lick. Don't bite