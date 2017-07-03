  • Facebook
OTB Caption Contest

Rodney Dill   ·   Monday, July 3, 2017   ·   12 Comments

Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM


unleashed

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Winners for this contest will be announced later. Contests will again be a little more sporatic during the summer.

FILED UNDER: Contests, Rodney Dill

About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.

Comments

  1. Doug Mataconis says:
    Monday, July 3, 2017 at 09:03

    “See? I have big hands! Take my big hand!”

  2. Mu says:
    Monday, July 3, 2017 at 09:04

    “And the hot air I’m releasing alone will power two new gigawatt power stations”

  3. Moosebreath says:
    Monday, July 3, 2017 at 09:20

    When we connect turbines to all of the Founding Fathers spinning in their graves, we will generate YUGE power!!!

  4. OzarkHillbilly says:
    Monday, July 3, 2017 at 09:22

    “If ignorance ever goes to $40 a barrel, I want drillin’ rights on that man’s head.”

    -Molly Ivins

    (iirc, quoting a texas senator speaking about GHWB)

  5. CSK says:
    Monday, July 3, 2017 at 09:22

    “And so, I come before you on behalf of a great, great cause. Many people have said it’s the greatest cause: UAE! United Arab Emirates! Uh…make that Unleashing American Energy.”

  6. Robert Prather says:
    Monday, July 3, 2017 at 10:10

    @CSK: you got mine first. I saw the UAE thing and that was my first thought.

  7. Franklin says:
    Monday, July 3, 2017 at 10:43

    We’ll have oil flowing like Mika’s blood, it’ll be great.

    /plz downvote this

  8. al-Ameda says:
    Monday, July 3, 2017 at 10:45

    “For you, 2 gropes. No, make that 3.”

  9. RockThisTown says:
    Monday, July 3, 2017 at 10:50

    “I’ll body-slam the oil companies into submission.”

  10. Tony W says:
    Monday, July 3, 2017 at 11:27

    After explicitly forbidding any forms of mockery, the President shows off the results of his recent hand enlargement surgery during a speech about his electoral victory (probably)

  11. Hal_10000 says:
    Monday, July 3, 2017 at 11:28

    After a poor media reaction to his karaoke press conference, Donald Trump went on an epic 29-tweet rant.

  12. gVOR08 says:
    Monday, July 3, 2017 at 11:28

    @OzarkHillbilly: Of topic, but gawd I wish we had Molly Ivins with us now. The best tactic against Trump is to show how ridiculous he is.

