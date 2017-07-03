OTB Caption Contest
Time For The Monday OTB Caption ContestTM
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Winners for this contest will be announced later. Contests will again be a little more sporatic during the summer.
Online Journal of Politics and Foreign Affairs
About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.
Comments
“See? I have big hands! Take my big hand!”
“And the hot air I’m releasing alone will power two new gigawatt power stations”
When we connect turbines to all of the Founding Fathers spinning in their graves, we will generate YUGE power!!!
“If ignorance ever goes to $40 a barrel, I want drillin’ rights on that man’s head.”
-Molly Ivins
(iirc, quoting a texas senator speaking about GHWB)
“And so, I come before you on behalf of a great, great cause. Many people have said it’s the greatest cause: UAE! United Arab Emirates! Uh…make that Unleashing American Energy.”
@CSK: you got mine first. I saw the UAE thing and that was my first thought.
We’ll have oil flowing like Mika’s blood, it’ll be great.
/plz downvote this
“For you, 2 gropes. No, make that 3.”
“I’ll body-slam the oil companies into submission.”
After explicitly forbidding any forms of mockery, the President shows off the results of his recent hand enlargement surgery during a speech about his electoral victory (probably)
After a poor media reaction to his karaoke press conference, Donald Trump went on an epic 29-tweet rant.
@OzarkHillbilly: Of topic, but gawd I wish we had Molly Ivins with us now. The best tactic against Trump is to show how ridiculous he is.
