OTB Caption Contest Winners
The The Redcoats are Coming Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.
Francisco Seco / AP
✰ THE WINNERS ✰
First: DrDaveT – “…and don’t ever feed them after Christmas Eve.”
Second: fustian24 – Waldo is next to the guy in the Santa suit.
Third: Guarneri – And with the electoral college process complete and Hillary officially retired, thousands took to the streets chanting “our gift to you.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Hal_10000 – Trump’s deportations began, oddly, with the expulsion of undocumented citizens of the North Pole.
Doug Mataconis – The most elite battalion of fighters assembles for the annual final battle in this year’s War On Christmas.
Franklin – Now THIS is an electoral landslide!
Mu – “Wave to daddy, he’s the guy in the red coat”
rachel – Where’s
WaldoKris Kringle?
Tony W – You’d better watch out! Thousands showed up for the Trump look-alike contest.
barbintheboonies – The Dugger Christmas, family. Photo?
john430 – Rally for the “Red-Suited Lives Matter” folks
ℛODNEY’S BOTTOM OF THE BARREL
Elvish Presley has left the building.
The Electoral College was more red than expected this year.
What’s black and white and red all over… An integrated Santa Claus Training School
That’s a lot of Ho’s