OTB Caption Contest Winners
OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill   ·   Tuesday, December 27, 2016   ·   No Comments

The The Redcoats are Coming Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.
multiclaus


Francisco Seco / AP

✰ THE WINNERS ✰

First: DrDaveT – “…and don’t ever feed them after Christmas Eve.”

Second: fustian24 – Waldo is next to the guy in the Santa suit.

Third: Guarneri – And with the electoral college process complete and Hillary officially retired, thousands took to the streets chanting “our gift to you.”

HONORABLE MENTION

Hal_10000Trump’s deportations began, oddly, with the expulsion of undocumented citizens of the North Pole.

Doug MataconisThe most elite battalion of fighters assembles for the annual final battle in this year’s War On Christmas.

Franklin – Now THIS is an electoral landslide!

Mu – “Wave to daddy, he’s the guy in the red coat”

rachel – Where’s Waldo Kris Kringle?

Tony W – You’d better watch out! Thousands showed up for the Trump look-alike contest.

barbintheboonies – The Dugger Christmas, family. Photo?

john430 – Rally for the “Red-Suited Lives Matter” folks

ℛODNEY’S BOTTOM OF THE BARREL

Elvish Presley has left the building.

The Electoral College was more red than expected this year.

What’s black and white and red all over… An integrated Santa Claus Training School

That’s a lot of Ho’s

