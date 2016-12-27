OTB Caption Contest Winners

The The Redcoats are Coming Edition OTB Caption Contest TM is now over.







Francisco Seco / AP



✰ THE WINNERS ✰

First: DrDaveT – “…and don’t ever feed them after Christmas Eve.” Second: fustian24 – Waldo is next to the guy in the Santa suit. Third: Guarneri – And with the electoral college process complete and Hillary officially retired, thousands took to the streets chanting “our gift to you.”

HONORABLE MENTION

Hal_10000 – Trump’s deportations began, oddly, with the expulsion of undocumented citizens of the North Pole. Doug Mataconis – The most elite battalion of fighters assembles for the annual final battle in this year’s War On Christmas. Franklin – Now THIS is an electoral landslide! Mu – “Wave to daddy, he’s the guy in the red coat” rachel – Where’s Waldo Kris Kringle? Tony W – You’d better watch out! Thousands showed up for the Trump look-alike contest. barbintheboonies – The Dugger Christmas, family. Photo? john430 – Rally for the “Red-Suited Lives Matter” folks

ℛODNEY’S BOTTOM OF THE BARREL