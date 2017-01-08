OTB Caption Contest Winners
The Jerry Lee Lewis Resurgence Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.
Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images
✰ THE WINNERS ✰
First: Tony W – Responding to his clear expertise in cyber-security, the Secret Service destroys one of Trump’s courier’s scrolls after delivery.
Second: DrDaveT – Dammit, Þorfinn, I told you I would bring the chocolate bars and you should bring the marshmallows!
Third: RockThisTown – The Obama administration prepares to burn Israel one last time before leaving office.
HONORABLE MENTION
CSK – For the inaugural festivities, Trump’s most ardent supporters plan a “burn it all down” parade float.
Franklin – Democrats revise their 2016 playbook.
Mu – It took 2000 years for self-heating MREs to be perfected.
Jc – I said four hot whores not four hot Thors!
Lorg Skyegon – Unfortunately, the nasty burns led the soldiers quite Thor the next day.
flat earth luddite – Damn it, boys, it’s loot and pillage, THEN burn!
Paul Hooson – They stood too close to the fire and roasted their weenies and buns…
Guarneri – At the 15th annual convention of the 911 truthers a small group once again attempt to demonstrate how the girders couldn’t melt.
ℛODNEY’S BOTTOM OF THE BARREL
Making America conflagrate again.
Viking Barbershop Quartet
The four Norsemen of the Trumpocalypse, Odin, Thor, Loki,…. and Bob.
It took early Jedi many years to master their newly invented light sabers.
In the Olden Days, before the invention of eruptions, lava had to be carried down the mountain by vikings to be thrown on the angry villagers…. This took a lot of time.
Paul Hooson – Top Five Bad Rides At A Bad Amusement Park
5. Hall Of Meat…
4. Watch A Rat Run Around…
3. Mr. Toad’s Broken Ride…
2. Dangerous Coal Mine Ride…
1. Guys Dressed As Roman Soldiers Set The Park On Fire…
Wow! I made two bad appearances this week, so I must be doing something right. Thank you for my lame homage to David Letterman’s Top Ten Lists. Who needs a Hall Of Presidents when you can have a Hall Of Meat? – Thank you so much Rodney and everyone I made laugh a little here. A super nice Sunday to everyone here!
So many good ones! The top three were deserving, although I liked Guarneri’s entry and also Rodney’s “Make America Conflagrate Again”. Personally I thought my unpicked “Nike sweatshop” was clever if not very funny …
@Franklin: One of the great things about the contest is that nearly all the captions are funny at some level.
Sweet! Thanks all, I think many of the other entries were better than mine, but I’ll take the win.
Have a great week all,
– Tony –
