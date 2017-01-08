OTB Caption Contest Winners

The Jerry Lee Lewis Resurgence Edition OTB Caption Contest TM is now over.







Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images



✰ THE WINNERS ✰

First: Tony W – Responding to his clear expertise in cyber-security, the Secret Service destroys one of Trump’s courier’s scrolls after delivery. Second: DrDaveT – Dammit, Þorfinn, I told you I would bring the chocolate bars and you should bring the marshmallows! Third: RockThisTown – The Obama administration prepares to burn Israel one last time before leaving office.

HONORABLE MENTION

CSK – For the inaugural festivities, Trump’s most ardent supporters plan a “burn it all down” parade float. Franklin – Democrats revise their 2016 playbook. Mu – It took 2000 years for self-heating MREs to be perfected. Jc – I said four hot whores not four hot Thors! Lorg Skyegon – Unfortunately, the nasty burns led the soldiers quite Thor the next day. flat earth luddite – Damn it, boys, it’s loot and pillage, THEN burn! Paul Hooson – They stood too close to the fire and roasted their weenies and buns… Guarneri – At the 15th annual convention of the 911 truthers a small group once again attempt to demonstrate how the girders couldn’t melt.

ℛODNEY’S BOTTOM OF THE BARREL