OTB Caption Contest Winners

The Swing Low, Sweet Chariot Edition OTB Caption Contest TM is now over.







Sergey Anisimov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



✰ THE WINNERS ✰

First: barbintheboonies – They never let poor Rudolph join in any reindeer games. Bastards

HONORABLE MENTION

Tony W – Meryl Streep arrives at the Golden Globes this year in style.

Franklin – Putin helped Trump win? Inuit all along!

James Pearce – Trump’s courier arrives.

al-Alameda – Future site of the 2020 Republican National Convention, which will be sponsored by the color White

john430 – Meryl Streep races to halt the inauguration.

RockThisTown – White reindeer, white snow, white tepees, white shirt – racist!

mannning – Can’t you see that he’s clearing the snow from the landing strip somewhere in Mongolia?

Aelio – She learned it from Obama to lead from behind.