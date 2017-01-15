OTB Caption Contest Winners
The Swing Low, Sweet Chariot Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.
Sergey Anisimov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
✰ THE WINNERS ✰
First: barbintheboonies – They never let poor Rudolph join in any reindeer games. Bastards
Second: Paul Hooson – Loved Ben, hated Hur…
Third: DrDaveT – Iditarudolph.
HONORABLE MENTION
Tony W – Meryl Streep arrives at the Golden Globes this year in style.
Franklin – Putin helped Trump win? Inuit all along!
James Pearce – Trump’s courier arrives.
al-Alameda – Future site of the 2020 Republican National Convention, which will be sponsored by the color White
john430 – Meryl Streep races to halt the inauguration.
RockThisTown – White reindeer, white snow, white tepees, white shirt – racist!
mannning – Can’t you see that he’s clearing the snow from the landing strip somewhere in Mongolia?
Aelio – She learned it from Obama to lead from behind.
ℛODNEY’S BOTTOM OF THE BARREL
NASCAR revels in its expanding influence.
After this we’ll go clubbing with baby seals.
Many counter proposals were reviewed concerning replacements for the Electoral College
Madonna boycotted the event as another protest against Trump.
“I’ll never get this mofo pig off the ground with Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen down with the flu.”
Comments
Wow! Thank you! My best showing here ever! I felt super inspired by this photo this week and probably posted an all-time record of jokes. The record snowfall in Portland might have also inspired me to make some Winter and snow jokes as well this week. It made driving to work a real son-of-a- bitch thing. I work in Gresham about 8 miles away also, where an 8 mile journey in bad weather is no good.
Have a wonderful Sunday Rodney and everyone. Stay warm!
@Paul Hooson: Hmmm… I think you’ve won here, but I’m at a loss to say how long ago.
@Paul Hooson: http://www.outsidethebeltway.com/otb-caption-contest-winners-293/
@rodney dill: Wow, I didn’t realize I pulled off a win here before. I think I did it twice at Wizbang. – I’m just happy to make people laugh. I was pretty inspired this week!
I enjoyed Paul’s and Aelio’s the best.
Thank You all for your votes Paul I like all of your jokes I just imagine Billy Kristol`s voice and I laugh at all of them.
