OTB Caption Contest Winners

The Yes, We Done. Edition OTB Caption Contest TM is now over.







Michael Reynolds/EPA



✰ THE WINNERS ✰

First: Hal_10000 – “And my final toast: to the Republicans! Now you have Trump in office. Hahahahahahahahahahahaha. Snort. Hahahahahahaha.”

Second: RockThisTown – “My legacy is toast . . . . uh, I mean, a toast to my legacy.”

Third: Aelio – Obama raised his arm too much, time to criticize him. Obama offered a toast to everyone. Did he mean it? Did it have a double meaning? Did a toast imply Trump? Such a Social Justice Warrior, oh I mean a loser. The left had forgotten what it was like to hate their president. 8 years do that to people.