OTB Caption Contest Winners

The I Did It My Way Edition OTB Caption Contest TM is now over.







Patrick Semansky/AP Photo



✰ THE WINNERS ✰

Third: Paul Hooson – “I’m mad as hell, and not going to seek professional help for it!”.

Second: Franklin – I offer this fist to all the women voters.

First: Moctavius – “Say it loud! I’m orange and I’m proud!”

HONORABLE MENTION

Dumb Brit – Open hand was so 1933

Hal_10000 – Donald Trump raises the tiny iron fist of authoritarianism over the United States.

Guarneri – How’d I do it? Jill took scissors, Hillary took paper, and I took rocks !!

flat earth luddite – As God is my witness, I knew turkeys could fly! Yugely fly! Like my flying fist of victory!

RockThisTown – “Orange is beautiful!”

Mu – “And now everybody: We will we will ROCK YOU”