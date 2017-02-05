OTB Caption Contest Winners

The Cock-a-Doodle Do It My Way Edition OTB Caption Contest TM is now over.







✰ THE WINNERS ✰

First: RockThisTown – President Trump – Making America Finger Lickin’ Good Again. -and- “You’re fried!” Second: Moosebreath – The 2016 election was the people saying a giant “Cluck You” to the elites. Now the chickens are coming home to roost. Third: Hal_10000 – Trump’s replacement symbol for the American eagle was met with mixed reviews.

HONORABLE MENTION

DrDaveT – “Finger lickin’ good” just ain’t the same when the fingers are so dang short. john430 – China may have second thoughts about celebrating The Year of The Rooster with this political turkey. bill – It’s so great for white people to be able to joke about the president after 8 yrs. Mu – After losing the election, Hilary Clinton became a greeter at Chicks r’ us Paul Hooson – Like the president, he loves to “Tweet Tweet!”. barbintheboonies – Just give me enough to wet my beak.

