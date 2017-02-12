OTB Caption ContestTM is now over."> OTB Caption ContestTM is now over."> OTB Caption ContestTM is now over."> OTB Caption Contest Winners
OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill   ·   Sunday, February 12, 2017   ·   1 Comment

The Ragnarok and Roll Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.
landoficeandsnow


Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

✰ THE WINNERS ✰

First: Tyrell – “You think all this stuff will get through customs ?”

Second: Flat Earth Luddite – Oh, no, not another theme party

Third: DrDaveT – Longboats are just compensation for short fingers.

HONORABLE MENTION

Mu – The ban on Muslim immigration lead to opportunities for new groups

Franklin – Researchers have discovered an actual basket of deplorables.

barbintheboonies – Vi can do it

OzarkHillbilly – Make America Great Again!

al-Alameda – “Wait a minute, this isn’t L.A.!”

RockThisTown – Trump’s airport screenings are causing people to seek other modes of travel.

Paul Hooson – Strangely, Kellyanne Conway did an unauthorized promo for their horned helmets on the evening news…

ℛODNEY’S BOTTOM OF THE BARREL

“The good news is double rations of mead for lunch… the bad, I wanna go water skiing after lunch.”

“Uffda, I’m looking for Asgard…. these boat seats are rough and hard.”

“Skoal, Syttende Mai celebrations came early this year.”

“We’re here to participate in the ‘peaceful’ Planned Parenthood demonstrations.”

About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.

Comments

  1. Paul Hooson says:
    Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 15:27

    Hey, I’m bringing up the rear again! See fellows, I have your backs! – Thank you, Rodney and everyone…

