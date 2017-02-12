OTB Caption Contest Winners
The Ragnarok and Roll Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.
Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images
✰ THE WINNERS ✰
First: Tyrell – “You think all this stuff will get through customs ?”
Second: Flat Earth Luddite – Oh, no, not another theme party
Third: DrDaveT – Longboats are just compensation for short fingers.
HONORABLE MENTION
Mu – The ban on Muslim immigration lead to opportunities for new groups
Franklin – Researchers have discovered an actual basket of deplorables.
barbintheboonies – Vi can do it
OzarkHillbilly – Make America Great Again!
al-Alameda – “Wait a minute, this isn’t L.A.!”
RockThisTown – Trump’s airport screenings are causing people to seek other modes of travel.
Paul Hooson – Strangely, Kellyanne Conway did an unauthorized promo for their horned helmets on the evening news…
ℛODNEY’S BOTTOM OF THE BARREL
“The good news is double rations of mead for lunch… the bad, I wanna go water skiing after lunch.”
“Uffda, I’m looking for Asgard…. these boat seats are rough and hard.”
“Skoal, Syttende Mai celebrations came early this year.”
“We’re here to participate in the ‘peaceful’ Planned Parenthood demonstrations.”
Comments
Hey, I’m bringing up the rear again! See fellows, I have your backs! – Thank you, Rodney and everyone…
