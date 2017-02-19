OTB Caption ContestTM is now over."> OTB Caption ContestTM is now over."> OTB Caption ContestTM is now over."> OTB Caption Contest Winners
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Subscribe
  • RSS

OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill   ·   Sunday, February 19, 2017   ·   1 Comment

The Don’t Dream It, Be It Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.
joaldunaks


Alvaro Barrientos/AP

✰ THE WINNERS ✰

First: Paul Hooson – “Somehow, I suspect that Iran is hiding their nuclear program somewhere…”.

Second: Mu – In the 21st century the fart amplifiers where only worn for decorative purposes.

Third: barbintheboonies – I am sorry, but I don`t think Russian football will catch on world wide.

HONORABLE MENTION

RockThisTown – More cowbell.

Flat Earth Luddite – Boy, Bannon, I had the weirdest dream last night… but at least this one didn’t have vikings in it. Yugest biggest bestest dream ever!

Franklin – I hate to agree with Steve Bannon, but it looks like multiculturalism has finally gone too far.

CSK – The annual Hair Club for Men Fashion Show featured a striking new use for Donald Trump’s cast-off toupees.

Aelio – Trump demanded they cut costs in the F-35 program so someone came up with a new design that attaches the jet engine to the pilot’s body directly.

john430 – ISIS dancers celebrate anti-Valentine’s Day.

ℛODNEY’S BOTTOM OF THE BARREL

Members of the Alt-Right are easier to identify than previously thought.

Another Lady Gaga extravaganza

America’s Got Talent has really gone downhill.

Bass Bagpipe players never really caught on.

“Cowabunga”

FILED UNDER: Contests, Rodney Dill

Related Posts:

About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.

Comments

  1. Paul Hooson says:
    Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 17:02

    Wow, I done good this weekend. Yessup, I done good….Thank you Rodney and everyone! God bless…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

Speak Your Mind

*