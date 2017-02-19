OTB Caption Contest Winners

The Don’t Dream It, Be It Edition OTB Caption Contest TM is now over.







Alvaro Barrientos/AP



✰ THE WINNERS ✰

First: Paul Hooson – “Somehow, I suspect that Iran is hiding their nuclear program somewhere…”. Second: Mu – In the 21st century the fart amplifiers where only worn for decorative purposes. Third: barbintheboonies – I am sorry, but I don`t think Russian football will catch on world wide.

HONORABLE MENTION

RockThisTown – More cowbell. Flat Earth Luddite – Boy, Bannon, I had the weirdest dream last night… but at least this one didn’t have vikings in it. Yugest biggest bestest dream ever! Franklin – I hate to agree with Steve Bannon, but it looks like multiculturalism has finally gone too far. CSK – The annual Hair Club for Men Fashion Show featured a striking new use for Donald Trump’s cast-off toupees. Aelio – Trump demanded they cut costs in the F-35 program so someone came up with a new design that attaches the jet engine to the pilot’s body directly. john430 – ISIS dancers celebrate anti-Valentine’s Day.

ℛODNEY’S BOTTOM OF THE BARREL