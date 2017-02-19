OTB Caption Contest Winners
The Don’t Dream It, Be It Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.
Alvaro Barrientos/AP
✰ THE WINNERS ✰
First: Paul Hooson – “Somehow, I suspect that Iran is hiding their nuclear program somewhere…”.
Second: Mu – In the 21st century the fart amplifiers where only worn for decorative purposes.
Third: barbintheboonies – I am sorry, but I don`t think Russian football will catch on world wide.
HONORABLE MENTION
RockThisTown – More cowbell.
Flat Earth Luddite – Boy, Bannon, I had the weirdest dream last night… but at least this one didn’t have vikings in it. Yugest biggest bestest dream ever!
Franklin – I hate to agree with Steve Bannon, but it looks like multiculturalism has finally gone too far.
CSK – The annual Hair Club for Men Fashion Show featured a striking new use for Donald Trump’s cast-off toupees.
Aelio – Trump demanded they cut costs in the F-35 program so someone came up with a new design that attaches the jet engine to the pilot’s body directly.
john430 – ISIS dancers celebrate anti-Valentine’s Day.
ℛODNEY’S BOTTOM OF THE BARREL
Members of the Alt-Right are easier to identify than previously thought.
Another Lady Gaga extravaganza
America’s Got Talent has really gone downhill.
Bass Bagpipe players never really caught on.
“Cowabunga”
Wow, I done good this weekend. Yessup, I done good….Thank you Rodney and everyone! God bless…
