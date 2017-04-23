OTB Caption ContestTM is now over."> OTB Caption ContestTM is now over."> OTB Caption ContestTM is now over."> OTB Caption Contest Winners
OTB Caption Contest Winners

Rodney Dill   ·   Sunday, April 23, 2017   ·   1 Comment

The Pompadork Hat Edition OTB Caption ContestTM is now over.
pyongyangdips


REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

✰ THE WINNERS ✰

First: Jc – I scream, you scream, we all scream under the North Korean regime!

Second: Franklin – Did you order the Ice Cream of Sum Yung Gai?

Third: OzarkHillbilly – These kebabs taste like imperialist American swine! Very good!

HONORABLE MENTION

al-Alameda – “I assure you comrades, this is the staff management uniform at the Manhattan Trump Tower”

Gromitt Gunn – How can they be called novelties if everyone has one?

Moosebreath – I see nothing — NOTHING!

Mu – Tasty, but read in Chinese it’s “Frozen Kim Turd”

RockThisTown – Four out of five NK soldiers agree: this assignment beats clean-up duty at the missile launch site.

Paul Hooson – Deciding who has to use the tire pump to inflate the phony missile balloon for the parade…

ℛODNEY’S BOTTOM OF THE BARREL

That’s some bad hat, Harry.

“Uh, did your Supreme Leader model for that hat by sitting on a small round stool?”

“Did you get a free bowl of soup with that hat? Oh, but it looks good on you.”

“We’re on a mission from God.”

FILED UNDER: Contests, Rodney Dill

About Rodney Dill
Rodney is an IT Implementation Consultant in the Motor City and working within the Automotive Industry. He has been blogging at OTB since November 2004.

Comments

  1. Paul Hooson says:
    Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 17:33

    Hey, I’m bringing up the rear again. See guys, I got your back!

