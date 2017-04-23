OTB Caption Contest Winners

The Pompadork Hat Edition OTB Caption Contest TM is now over.







REUTERS/Damir Sagolj



✰ THE WINNERS ✰

First: Jc – I scream, you scream, we all scream under the North Korean regime! Second: Franklin – Did you order the Ice Cream of Sum Yung Gai? Third: OzarkHillbilly – These kebabs taste like imperialist American swine! Very good!

HONORABLE MENTION

al-Alameda – “I assure you comrades, this is the staff management uniform at the Manhattan Trump Tower” Gromitt Gunn – How can they be called novelties if everyone has one? Moosebreath – I see nothing — NOTHING! Mu – Tasty, but read in Chinese it’s “Frozen Kim Turd” RockThisTown – Four out of five NK soldiers agree: this assignment beats clean-up duty at the missile launch site. Paul Hooson – Deciding who has to use the tire pump to inflate the phony missile balloon for the parade…

ℛODNEY’S BOTTOM OF THE BARREL