Saturday Night Live Roasts White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer
Donald Trump has been providing comedians in general, and Saturday Night Live in particular, with material for decades. Now, his Administration is helping comedians worldwide on a daily basis. Last night, it was Press Secretary Sean Spicer who came into focus for grilling, with Melissa McCarthy portraying him:
Nicely played SNL. Nicely played.
Comments
I must to admit, Spicer seems to me to be in over his head. He seems to have an angry-deer-in-the-headlights look and demeanor.
To be fair, his position is unenviable at best – he has to either represent or misrepresent the words of an extremely impulsive and unthoughtful boss. He should get out while he has a chance to rebuild his career.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
@al-Ameda:
He does not seem comfortable in attack dog mode like Trump obviously wants him to be. For years he was spokesperson for the RNC and, before that, a variety of GOP Members and Committees in the House of Representatives. He’s had a fairly good reputation around town as far as I know. At this point, he’s managed to piss a lot of that away over the course of two weeks thanks largely to the fact that he’s working for a guy who’s largely impossible to defend with a straight face.
Like or Dislike: 3 0
McCarthy always cracks me up. She did a sketch about a basketball coach a a few years back that was one of the funniest things SNL has ever done. This one literally made me laugh out loud with the squirt gun.
Like or Dislike: 2 0
…he has to either represent or misrepresent the words of an extremely impulsive and unthoughtful boss.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
I’ve never bothered to watch Spicer deliver the Trump lies of the day so I dont know how accurate her portrayal is, but with that caveat, McCarthy is a comic master. I laughed out loud the first time, then again when I showed it to my wife and again when I showed it to my son.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Seems kind of mean to do that in Sean Spicer’s last month as Press Secretary.
Like or Dislike: 1 0
@Doug Mataconis:
You really have to wonder what the guy expected when he took this job. Is it that he is a true believer, does he hate himself, or is this simply the single most challenging job in his field?
Anyway, he has no one to blame but himself when he finds that he is so tainted that no one wants him to speak for them in the future.
Like or Dislike: 0 0
Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer’s Love Child…
http://static4.businessinsider.com/image/5894bed26e09a8f2208b4d28-900
Like or Dislike: 0 0