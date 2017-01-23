Singer Said Something Sort of Stupid

There was a modest freakout over the weekend over something Madonna said at the Women’s March. She wants you to know the remarks were taken out of context.

A row has erupted over Madonna’s comments about US President Donald Trump during a speech at the weekend.

While taking part in a protest march in Washington DC on Saturday, the singer said she had thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House”.

Trump supporters reacted angrily, claiming that there would have been uproar if such a comment had been made about former president Barack Obama.

Madonna has now said her remarks were taken “wildly out of context”.

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase,” she posted on Instagram.

[…]

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything,” she said in her speech.

After Madonna made the comments, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus told Fox News: “One of the singers said she wanted to blow up the White House. I mean, can you imagine saying that about President Obama?”

Kellyanne Conway, a senior White House aide, described Madonna’s speech as “destructive”. She also drew attention to some reports that the secret service had been made aware of the singer’s comments.