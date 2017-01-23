Singer Said Something Sort of Stupid
There was a modest freakout over the weekend over something Madonna said at the Women’s March. She wants you to know the remarks were taken out of context.
A row has erupted over Madonna’s comments about US President Donald Trump during a speech at the weekend.
While taking part in a protest march in Washington DC on Saturday, the singer said she had thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House”.
Trump supporters reacted angrily, claiming that there would have been uproar if such a comment had been made about former president Barack Obama.
Madonna has now said her remarks were taken “wildly out of context”.
“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase,” she posted on Instagram.
“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything,” she said in her speech.
After Madonna made the comments, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus told Fox News: “One of the singers said she wanted to blow up the White House. I mean, can you imagine saying that about President Obama?”
Kellyanne Conway, a senior White House aide, described Madonna’s speech as “destructive”. She also drew attention to some reports that the secret service had been made aware of the singer’s comments.
In context, the singer’s remarks were indeed perfectly innocuous. More importantly, she’s a singer. Even absent context, there’s simply no reason to care whether she has thought about blowing up the White House. Or, indeed, what she thinks about much of anything.
Comments
Reince Preibus has never heard of Ted Nugent.
Hmm, not quite as destructive as “alternative facts”…
Yes, she and the crew she works with seem to have a tendency to throw vague threats out there when they have to deal with people they don’t like…
Wow, she’s as much a loose cannon as Trump or Sean Spicer.
Look, I kind of root for Madonna. I don’t really like most of her music or anything, but she grew up in the same general area and briefly went to the same college (Go Blue!) as me. She has a gap in her teeth like me. It’s completely silly, to be honest.
Anyway, I don’t know if anybody has ever noticed, but she has occasionally been provocative. I know this is big news to outraged Republicans everywhere. In fact there’s a misogynistic term that was probably invented by one of them specifically for her (the initials are AW). Surely somebody can get a grip on the actual threat level here, which is well below any of the threats by actual weapon-owning douchebags during the past 8 years.
She should have said she wanted to be sure Trump was actually in the White House at the time.
@al-Ameda: or Ted Nugent…also a singer….allegedly
http://www.rollingstone.com/music/news/ted-nugent-threatens-to-kill-barack-obama-and-hillary-clinton-during-vicious-onstage-rant-20070824
@C. Clavin:
It’s actually a violation of federal law to threaten the President’s life. She’s safer thinking about blowing up an empty building. I don’t know Nugent’s excuse.
@Joe:
He’s still suffering the effects of brain removal surgery.
@Joe:
He didn’t “take the time to journey to the center of [his] mind”. That’s a satirical reference to Ted’s first hit, with the Amboy Dukes.
