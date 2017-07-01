  • Facebook
Speaking of the ELN…

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Saturday, July 1, 2017   ·   No Comments

Here is a brief Reuters report on the recent developments in the Colombian governement’s talks with the ELN that I mentioned in a previous post:  Colombia and ELN rebels move peace talks toward ceasefire.

Pablo Beltran, leader of the ELN negotiating team in Quito, Ecuador, said the rebels would like to see a ceasefire in place before Pope Francis visits Colombia in September.

Friday’s agreement includes the creation of a team that would provide education and communication and representatives of other countries to provide support and cooperation at the negotiating table.

Beltran told reporters in Quito that the novelty of the latest cycle of talks is that “we begin discussions of a ceasefire that in addition to stopping offensive operations between the parties, brings humanitarian aid to the population.”

The next cycle begins on July 24 in Quito.

About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University. His main areas of expertise include parties, elections, and the institutional design of democracies. His most recent book is the co-authored A Different Democracy: American Government in a 31-Country Perspective. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and his BA from the University of California, Irvine. He has been blogging since 2003 (originally at the now defunct Poliblog). Follow Steven on Twitter

