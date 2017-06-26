Supreme Court Term Ends With No Retirement Announcement

There’s plenty of news out of the Supreme Court today, including rulings on the stay against the Trump Administration’s travel ban, a ruling on an important First Amendment Free Exercise of Religion case, the decision by the Court to accept the appeal involving a Colorado baker’s claim that their religious beliefs should exempt them from a generally applicable law barring discrimination based sexual orientation, and its decision to decline review in yet another Second Amendment case. I’ll have posts about those court actions later today or, in some cases, perhaps tomorrow based on time allowances.

For now, though, we can saw this much. The Court has adjourned for the summer and, despite the rumors, there was no announcement of a retirement from Justice Kennedy or any other Justice at the end of today’s Court session. While it’s still possible we could get something on that later this week, it’s generally been the case that retirements are announced on the last day of the term or, as was the case for Justices Souter, and Stevens, earlier than that to give the President and Congress time to name and confirm a replacement nominee. So, it looks like the make-up of the Court will stay the same through next term barring unforeseen circumstances.