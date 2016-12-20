  • Facebook
Swamp Draining Update

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Tuesday, December 20, 2016   ·   11 Comments

Via Politico, Trump sycophant, Newt Gingrich:

“We’ve never seen this kind of wealth in the White House, and so traditional rules don’t work,” Gingrich said Monday during an appearance on NPR’s “The Diane Rehm Show” about the president-elect’s business interests. “We’re going to have to think up a whole new approach.”

And should someone in the Trump administration cross the line, Gingrich has a potential answer for that too.

“In the case of the president, he has a broad ability to organize the White House the way he wants to. He also has, frankly, the power of the pardon,” Gingrich said. “It’s a totally open power. He could simply say, ‘Look, I want them to be my advisers. I pardon them if anyone finds them to have behaved against the rules. Period. Technically, under the Constitution, he has that level of authority.”

So, if Trump wants an adviser he should issue blanket pardons for bad behavior?

Nothing authoritarian about that whatsoever…

All snark aside, it is troubling to have major media figures/politicos with ties to the incoming administration to be making these kinds of suggestions.

 

 

FILED UNDER: Campaign 2016, Quick Picks, Steven Taylor, US Politics

About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University. His main areas of expertise include parties, elections, and the institutional design of democracies. His most recent book is the co-authored A Different Democracy: American Government in a 31-Country Perspective. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and his BA from the University of California, Irvine. He has been blogging since 2003 (originally at the now defunct Poliblog). Follow Steven on Twitter

Comments

  1. M. Bouffant says:
    Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 16:34

    Rule of law is officially over, isn’t it? It’s government of (rich) men now, & the worst kind of rich men at that.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 1

  2. Lit3Bolt says:
    Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 17:18

    It’s a media trial run to see how it plays. I’m sure Trump will “leverage” his Monopoly Get Out of Jail Free cards at some point in his presidency, and almost certainly use it on himself and/or family members as a way to get rid of debts/conflicts of interests.

    And the media and Republicans/Libertarians will giggle and coo as a response, because it’s “their side” and destruction of democratic norms is nothing compared to those tax breaks.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 7 Thumb down 0

  3. DrDaveT says:
    Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 18:47

    We’ve never seen this kind of wealth in the White House

    Right, JFK got by because Jackie was such a good coupon cutter…

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 7 Thumb down 0

  4. Kari Q says:
    Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 19:38

    So as long as Trump doesn’t get a blow job and lie about it, Gingrich has no problems with anything he does?

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0

  5. Franklin says:
    Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 22:29

    I’m not sure why Gingrich would even suggest such a thing, unless his brain is missing its moral compass.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 0

  6. Facebones says:
    Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 05:56

    But at least Crooked Hillary and her emails aren’t in the Oval Office! Right?

    I wonder if the media has any shame about the part they willingly played in Trump’s con.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 9 Thumb down 1

  7. Jen says:
    Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 07:46

    The breadth and scale of incompetence and corruption is astonishing. My concern at this point is that it is taking more and more egregious behavior to even register. One wonders if anyone will even notice subsequent scandals. It’s like people are treating this like watching Game of Thrones or House of Cards–not applying reality to it instead of a TV show.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0

  8. grumpy realist says:
    Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 08:25

    @Jen: And a lot of people will just look upon it as yet another piece of entertainment.

    Maybe they’ll realize that this is reality when Medicare is abolished.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 1

  9. Jen says:
    Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 10:01

    @grumpy realist: And, now, we’re getting proposals like this one, which sounds an awful lot like being “a little bit pregnant.”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 1

  10. C. Clavin says:
    Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 10:35

    BTW…Dumb-Don is no longer interested in draining the swamp…which is obvious by the people he has nominated to cabinet posts.

    Newt Gingrich said Wednesday that Donald Trump’s “drain the swamp” catch phrase was “cute” but that the President-elect now disclaims it.
    During an interview with NPR’s “Morning Edition” Wednesday, host Rachel Martin asked if the former House speaker had been “working in the swamp, to use Donald Trump’s language.”
    “I’m told he now just disclaims that. He now says it was cute, but he doesn’t want to use it anymore”

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 1

  11. al-Alameda says:
    Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 10:38

    “Drain the swamp”?
    Trump and his Administration-to-be ARE the swamp.

    ReplyReply

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 1

