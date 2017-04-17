  • Facebook
That Didn’t Take Long

Steven L. Taylor   ·   Monday, April 17, 2017   ·   4 Comments

Via Gallup:  Majority in US No Longer Thinks Trump Keeps His Promises.

About Steven L. Taylor
Steven L. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University. His main areas of expertise include parties, elections, and the institutional design of democracies. His most recent book is the co-authored A Different Democracy: American Government in a 31-Country Perspective. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas and his BA from the University of California, Irvine. He has been blogging since 2003 (originally at the now defunct Poliblog). Follow Steven on Twitter

Comments

  1. al-Alameda says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 18:32

    File this one under “What, the Easter Bunny isn’t mentioned in the Bible?”

    Trump is a real estate developer, salesman, con man.
    His entire career is built on making one sales pitch after the other.
    He’s always telling his marks that not only is what he’s selling the very best that money can buy, and trust him because you’re hearing it from one of the smartest businessman there is.

  2. CSK says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 19:37

    I still find it astonishing that anyone believes anything this consummate sleaze says. Even he doesn’t remember his lies.

  3. JohnMcC says:
    Monday, April 17, 2017 at 20:58

    Perhaps I am in a select demographic here in that I remember the Nixon administration as current events. And one of the great things going on back then was Esquire Magazine under the wonderful editor Dwight MacDonald. In every issue there would be a picture of Pres Nixon with captions like ‘why is this man laughing’ (which you can google). My favorite was:

    “Would you buy a used car from this man?”

  4. Mr. Bluster says:
    Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 00:55

    ..select demographic here in that I remember the Nixon administration as current events.

    DOB 1948
    Baby Boomer?

