The End Of An Era At The Supreme Court

In addition to marking the end of the October 2016 term of the Supreme Court, today also marked the end of an era in the Supreme Court Press Room. After some 58 years covering the Supreme Court of the United States, a career that has covered Court’s overseen a body led by Chief Justices Earl Warren, Warren Burger, William Rehnquist, and John Robert as well as the tenure, in full or in part, of thirty-one Associate Justices, Lyle Denniston has officially retired, one year after he stepped aside as the press representative for SCOTUSBlog.

Most of you will likely know Denniston as the man in the press room for SCOTUSBlog over the past several years, but his career spans far more than that and goes back to the days when the Supreme Court was still a pretty low-profile institution in Washington. Much has changed since then, of course, and Denniston has been there to see all of it. Hopefully, part of his retirement plans include writing a book or two sharing the stories of what he’s seen unfold in the fifty-nine years he covered the nation’s highest Court.

Enjoy your retirement, Mr. Denniston and thanks for sharing your insights with all of us.