The Era of Recusal

“I have decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States.”–Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

CBS News: Devin Nunes recuses himself from Russia probe.

Fox Business News:

As secretary of state, Mr. Tillerson, following through on his pledge to recuse himself from potential Exxon-related matters, stayed out of State Department deliberations on the permit for the Keystone XL project, a proposed pipeline that would carry oil from Canada into the U.S.

The last issue was what inspired me, as I heard on Morning Edition this morning that Tillerson will recuse himself from discussions (which are mostly a Treasury Department decision) about Exxon’s request for a waiver to sanctions on Russia. (Audio here, no transcript as yet).

In a pure coincidence, “recusal” and “Russia” are brought you by the letter “R.”