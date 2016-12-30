The Power of Partisanship
The Atlantic‘s It’s Not About the Economy is a disheartening, albeit unsurprising, read. It is just another reminder that partisanship trumps facts and evidence, which helps explain the difficulties in our current political context.
“People’s predispositions affect their factual beliefs about the world,” said Brendan Nyhan, a professor of government at Dartmouth College who has researched why people believe what they do about politics. “What we want to be true influences what we believe to be true.”
I recommend the whole piece.
Comments
It’s Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Valuing truth for truth’s sake is the highest level, self-actualization, which is only a concern once all of the needs lower in the hierarchy have met.
More commonly, our interest in truth is far more utilitarian: we believe in truth only to the extent that it’s necessary to fulfill some other goal.
In politics in particular, truth often comes in conflict with group loyalty. As our need for belonging is more fundamental then our need for self-actualization, group loyalty is invariably going to win out.
This emerging American ability to believe whatever one cares to despite whether or not there is a factual basis to support those beliefs is disheartening. There is just so much wrong with a mindset that is intent on ignoring factual evidence when it contradicts with an individual’s personal beliefs.
Truly a depressing and maddening piece.
