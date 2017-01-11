Trump Appointee Monica Crowley Faces Further Plagiarism Allegations
First it was her book, then it was her Ph.D. dissertation, now we’ve learned that Donald Trump National Security nominee Monica Crowley appears to have plagiarized at least fifty times in columns she wrote for The Washington Times:
Monica Crowley, Donald Trump’s pick for a senior national security communications role, plagiarized multiple sources in some of her columns for the Washington Times, a CNN KFile review has found.
CNN’s KFile reviewed close to 50 of Crowley’s columns over the past five years, finding examples of plagiarism in seven. Crowley is a columnist for the newspaper and served as its online opinion editor.
Crowley’s work has come under scrutiny after a CNN KFile investigation found more than 50 instances of plagiarism in her 2012 book. On Monday, Politico Magazine reported sections of Crowley’s Phd dissertation for Columbia University has been plagiarized.
HarperCollins announced on Tuesday it would no longer sell Crowley’s book until revisions were made to properly attribute sources.
In her columns, Crowley, a conservative author and longtime Fox News personality, copied lines from Fox News, Reuters, Commentary Magazine, the Washington Times itself, World Net Daily, and the Associated Press.
Washington Times editor-in-chief Christopher Dolan told CNN earlier in the week that they were reviewing Crowley’s work and asked CNN’s KFile to send along examples of what they had found. They did not respond to a follow up request for comment on the particular instances. Crowley did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the Trump transition team.
If this were a position requiring Senate confirmation, one imagines that it would have been pulled by now.
Comments
When you plagiarize from WorldNutDaily, you’re really, really desperate for material.
Look…when the Kremlin has “compromising personal and financial” info that is allowing them to blackmail your boss*…a hundred or so instances of plagiarism is nothing to worry about.
*Trumps behavior and attitude regarding Putin and Russia makes it clear he is being controlled by them. There is really no other plausible explanation.
I think the quick description “appears to have plagiarized at least fifty times in columns she wrote for The Washington Times” is incorrect–the excerpted article says that 50 columns were reviewed and there were cases of plagiarism in 7. It then follows that there were 50 instances in her book.
It’s still bad–but, it’s a bit less than the description states.
