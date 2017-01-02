Trump Faces a Confidence Deficit

Via Gallup: Many in U.S. Skeptical Trump Can Handle Presidential Duties

As Donald Trump prepares to take the presidential oath on Jan. 20, less than half of Americans are confident in his ability to handle an international crisis (46%), to use military force wisely (47%) or to prevent major scandals in his administration (44%). At least seven in 10 Americans were confident in Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton in these areas before they took office.

More numbers at the link.

Now, it is certainly possible that the public is mistaken in their prevailing opinions, but it is not surprising that an amateur (in regards to government service) who lost the popular vote enters office with the majority of the population harboring some doubts about his capacity to govern.